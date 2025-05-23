India's domestic air passenger traffic reaches 16.54 crore in FY25

New Delhi, May 23 The domestic air passenger traffic reached 16.54 crore in FY25, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.6 per cent and 16.8 per cent higher than the pre-Covid level of around 14.15 crore (FY20), a report showed on Friday.

The international passenger traffic for Indian carriers stood at 3.38 crore in FY25, a YoY growth of 14.1 per cent -- higher than the pre-Covid level of 2.27 crore by 49 per cent, according to a report by ratings agency ICRA.

In April 2025 alone, domestic passenger traffic was estimated at 1.45 crore, which was 10.2 per cent higher compared to April 2024.

Airlines also increased their capacity deployment by 6.9 per cent in April 2025 over the same month last year.

The domestic aviation industry recorded a healthy passenger load factor (PLF) of 86 per cent in FY25 -- reflecting strong demand and efficient operations across airlines.

The highest single-day domestic air traffic was reported on February 23, with 5,35,343 passengers flying across the country, driven in part by increased travel around the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj.

Looking ahead, ICRA has maintained a ‘Stable’ outlook for the Indian aviation industry. Domestic passenger traffic is expected to grow by another 7-10 per cent in FY26, while international traffic may increase by 15-20 per cent.

While some airlines have adequate liquidity and/or financial support from a strong parent supporting their credit profiles, the credit metrics and liquidity profile of others will remain under stress over the near term, despite some improvement over the last few years, according to the report.

Meanwhile, according to ICRA’s earlier report, the domestic air passenger traffic for March had been estimated at 148.8 lakh, marking an 11.3 per cent increase on an annual basis and a 5.9 per cent rise compared to 140.4 lakh in February 2025.

