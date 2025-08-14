India's domestic passenger vehicle sales dip in July; Two and three-wheelers sales gain momentum: SIAM

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Domestic automobile industry saw mixed performance in July 2025, with passenger vehicle sales dipping slightly while two and three-wheelers recorded growth, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, down 0.2 per cent from 3,41,510 units in the same month last year. The segment's subdued momentum contrasted with the strong performance of the three-wheeler category, which posted its highest-ever July sales at 69,403 units, up 17.5 per cent from 59,073 units in July 2024.

The SIAM data also showed that within the three-wheeler category, passenger carriers rose 21.4 per cent, goods carriers increased 10.6 per cent, E-rickshaws declined by 53.3 per cent, and E-carts surged by 161.6 per cent.

Two-wheelers also showed a rise, selling 15,67,267 units in July 2025, an 8.7 per cent increase compared to 14,41,694 units a year ago. Within this category, scooter sales jumped 16.2 per cent to 6,43,169 units, while motorcycle sales grew 4.7 per cent to 8,90,107 units. However, mopeds saw a 9.5 per cent drop, with sales declining from 37,563 units in July 2024 to 33,991 units this year.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM, said, "All vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment has remained subdued so far which de-grew marginally by 0.2 per cent, as compared to July of 2024, posting sales of 3.41 lakh units in July 2025. With the advent of the festive season beginning with Onam festivities in the latter part of August, the Indian Auto Industry remains cautiously optimistic for the demand momentum to pick up in the coming months."

The quadricycle segment, which sold only 19 units in July 2024, recorded no sales this year.

