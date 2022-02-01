India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27 pc, highest among all large economies: Sitharaman

India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27 per cent in the current year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

"India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, highest among all large economies," she said.

The Finance Minister also said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's Budget is focusing majorly on taking India@75 to India@100.

"We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, our focus is on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments," Sitharaman added.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

On Monday, she tabled this year's Economic Survey, centred around the theme of "Agile approach", which forecasted India's economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

