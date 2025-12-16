India's efforts to diversify trade across geographies and sectors is paying off: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi [India], December 16 : India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country's export performance showed strength even when the world faced economic challenges.

Agrawal said on X "India's efforts to diversify trade across geographies and sectors is paying off. There is positive export momentum that is likely to consolidate in the coming months"

He added "India's exports have shown resilience in wake of global challenges. Over first 8 months of FY26, total exports including goods and services grew by more than 5% as compared to FY25."

Despite trade tariffs imposed on India, the United States remained India's largest export destination. Exports to the US increased to USD 59.04 billion in April-November 2025, up from USD 53.01 billion in April-November 2024, indicating strong demand and a solid trade relationship.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continued as the second-largest destination, with exports rising modestly from USD 23.89 billion to USD 25.49 billion, supported by strong trade ties and re-export activities.

Exports to the Netherlands declined during the period, falling from USD 16.51 billion to USD 12.90 billion, while China saw an increase in imports from India. Exports grew from USD 9.20 billion to USD 12.22 billion.

Exports to the United Kingdom decreased slightly from USD 9.61 billion to USD 8.93 billion, while Germany recorded an increase from USD 6.83 billion to USD 7.47 billion.

Among Asian partners, Singapore experienced a decline in Indian exports from USD 9.43 billion in April-November 2024 to USD 7.26 billion in April-November 2025, whereas Bangladesh remained relatively stable, with a marginal rise from USD 7.18 billion to USD 7.25 billion in the same period.

Exports to Saudi Arabia dipped from USD 7.32 billion to USD 6.77 billion, while Hong Kong registered a small increase from USD 4.07 billion to USD 4.98 billion.

Overall, India's export performance during April-November 2025 was driven mainly by strong growth in the US, UAE, China, Germany, and Hong Kong, while exports to some European and Asian markets showed moderation.

Overall trade, including merchandise and services, recorded exports of USD 73.99 billion in November 2025, up from USD 64.05 billion in the same month last year. Imports during the period declined marginally to USD 80.63 billion from USD 81.11 billion.

The overall trade deficit narrowed sharply to USD 6.64 billion in November 2025, compared to a deficit of USD 17.06 billion in November 2024.

