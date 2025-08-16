India's electronics export surged 47% in Q1 2025-26: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], August 16 : India's electronics exports surged over 47 per cent year-on-year in Quarter 1 of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X. The exports during the quarter were to the tune of USD 12.4 billion.

"Our electronics exports have seen a surge of over 47% in Q1 of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25. It is a sweet success story for 'Make In India', which has led to an exponential growth in our electronics production from $31 Bn to $133 Bn in a decade beginning 2014-15," the minister wrote on X.

The government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. As a result, India has moved from having 2 mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 today, he said.

"One of the greatest journeys has been our transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. The electronics sector has also generated large-scale employment opportunities with solar modules, networking devices, charger adapters, and electronic parts, also playing a key role in strengthening our exports," the X post read.

Exports of electronics goods jumped from Rs 38,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in 2024-25, an 8-fold increase, the post said.

For instance, in 2014-15, only 26 per cent of the mobile phones being sold in India were made in India; the rest were being imported.

It is worth mentioning that today, 99.2 per cent of all mobile phones which are sold in India are made in India. The manufacturing value of mobile phones has surged from Rs 18,900 crore in FY14 to a staggering Rs 4,22,000 crore in FY24, Goyal said.

