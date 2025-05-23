India's Energy Backbone in the Making: MyFuels Redefines On-Demand Fuel and Equipment Delivery Across 178 Cities

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: In an era where uninterrupted power is mission-critical for industries, MyFuels, a rising energy-tech disruptor, has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing platforms, reimagining how businesses consume, monitor, and manage fuel. Launched in March 2024, the company has scaled rapidly across 178 cities, offering a dynamic suite of services from on-demand diesel delivery and genset rentals to smart fuel storage, energy consulting, and EV charging pilots.

What sets MyFuels apart isn't just its operational spread it's the problem it chose to solve: the lack of transparency and structure in industrial fuel logistics. Where others saw a commodity, MyFuels saw broken systems. And where others delivered fuel, MyFuels delivered uptime.

A Silent Industry, Loud Problems

India's manufacturing and infrastructure engines run on diesel yet until recently, there was no standardized system to track deliveries, monitor usage, or verify vendor claims. Fuel theft, generator failures, and undocumented dispatches led to millions in annual losses and operational downtimes. MyFuels entered this unstructured space with a clear goal: inject intelligence into energy delivery.

Within months of its launch, MyFuels introduced a proprietary dashboard that tracks:

-Volume dispatched vs. received

-Tanker route histories via GPS

-Site-level consumption and anomaly alerts

This allowed clients from construction giants to cold-chain warehouses to verify vendor invoices, spot inefficiencies, and predict usage patterns in real time.

MyFuels Raises $1M to Fuel Growth, Backed by Vision-First Investors

In a significant step toward scaling its energy-tech platform, MyFuels has raised $1 million in early-stage capital, with a further commitment of up to $10 million based on evolving needs.

The round is led by early-stage investors Prashaant Garg, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Chhavi Garg, a chartered accountant and strategic backer of founder-led businesses.

"Investing in a founder rather than just an idea is a powerful principle that underscores the importance of vision, resilience, and adaptability in entrepreneurship," the duo shared.

The investment reflects their belief in MyFuels' founder and CEO, Aditya Singh, whose clarity of execution and obsession with uptime have been instrumental in transforming the company into one of India's fastest-growing fuel-tech platforms.

"When you believe in the founder, you are investing in their potential to innovate, execute, and create valueeven when the path is uncertain," added Chhavi Garg.

The funds will power MyFuels' expansion across cities, tech innovation, and operational scale, with a clear focus on reaching profitability before the end of its third financial year.

From a One-Man Audit to a National Fuel-Tech Force

The brain behind MyFuels, Aditya Singh, didn't set out to build a fuel company. A logistics consultant by background, Aditya stumbled onto the scale of fuel inefficiencies while auditing supply chain delays for industrial clients. What he found was alarming: an 18% average fuel loss, over 60 hours of diesel-related downtime per site annually, and zero data to trace it.

Rather than pitching a solution, Aditya got his hands dirty. He personally rode with fuel tankers, mapped high-risk delivery zones, and sat in procurement meetings asking a deceptively simple question: "What if uptime was standard, not luck?"

His early efforts weren't backed by flashy funding rounds or tech incubators. MyFuels started as an operations-first project solving real-world problems with first-principle thinking. In mid-2024, the company launched its prototype, and the rest is now a rapidly growing footprint across India's energy-critical sectors.

More Than Fuel: A Platform for Industrial Uptime

As demand surged, MyFuels evolved from a logistics partner to a mission-critical energy infrastructure provider. The company now offers:

- Plug-and-play fuel management systems

- Smart tanks with real-time monitoring sensors

- Bundled genset + AdBlue + fuel rental offerings

- Maintenance + analytics dashboards for predictive servicing

Clients in sectors like telecom, mining, construction, and healthcare now rely on MyFuels not just for delivery, but for operational continuity.

The company's fast-growing genset rental vertical has been a major growth lever. As firms increasingly seek "power-as-a-service," MyFuels delivers equipment, fuel, support, and tech insights under one unified contract.

Purpose Built, Ground Driven

Aditya's leadership is deeply embedded in operations. Known internally for "Aditya Fixes," he often personally intervenes in field anomalies be it a genset malfunction or a stuck fuel valve. In 2024, when a rural hospital in Gujarat faced a power outage during heavy rains, MyFuels rerouted a tanker using satellite data and kept the hospital live through the night. For the team, it wasn't a fluke it was SOP.

Another defining moment came when a cold-chain facility in Bhopal encountered a 40-hour outage due to transformer failure. MyFuels diverted supply from a nearby depot and manually supported genset cycles, preventing loss of life and medicines. "It's not urgent because it's diesel," said Aditya. "It's urgent because it's life support."

Training, Trust, and Talent in the Field

MyFuels has built a field-first culture with rigorous internal bootcamps that train ops leads in:

- Diesel theft detection via tech-integrated tankers

- ERP-linked delivery and audit logs

- Risk-based routing and escalation protocols

Rather than vanity hiring, the company empowers frontline staff to solve infrastructure-level problems on the ground turning delivery personnel into energy stewards.

EV Charging: Infrastructure Over Hype

While many startups chase headlines in EV, MyFuels is quietly laying dual-energy infrastructure. In pilot programs at logistics hubs and manufacturing parks, the company is testing EV charging stations with load balancing tools and predictive alerts. These solutions integrate with MyFuels' existing dashboard to ensure EV downtime doesn't impact business uptime.

The company's hybrid roadmap positions it as a future-proof player in India's energy shift ready to serve both combustion-based and electric fleets.

Vision 2030: Uptime for a New India

With presence in 178 cities today, MyFuels is targeting 500+ cities by 2030. Its strategic roadmap includes:

- Predictive fuel systems for Tier 2/3 industrial corridors

- Heavy equipment rental tie-ups for construction and infra projects

- A national genset rental search dashboard

- API-level integration with government energy portals and disaster response systems

The long-term ambition? To make energy delivery as seamless as internet connectivity "always there, always working."

When Uptime = Reputation

Since its inception, MyFuels has treated reliability as brand equity. The "Zero Drop" initiative ensures no delivery failures in critical use cases. During the Chennai cyclone, MyFuels rerouted diesel to a logistics hub using dual-GPS trackers and kept perishable cargo moving. The shipment arrived in four hours. That wasn't a fluke. That was standard protocol.

The Final Word

MyFuels was never about becoming a unicorn. It was about building India's most reliable energy infrastructure company. And in just 12 months, it's quietly become the go-to partner for energy uptime from gensets to EV, cold chains to construction.

In the emerging India, energy is not just a utility. It's a lifeline. And MyFuels is making sure that lifeline is never interrupted.

