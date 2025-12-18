India's export surge reflects resilience amid global uncertainties: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 18 Driven by diversification, innovation, and strategic trade reforms, India continues to strengthen its exports despite the uncertainties in global markets, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

This growth reflects India’s resilience, with high-value commodities, widening global partnerships, and policy reforms supporting a more balanced and globally integrated trade trajectory amid global headwinds triggered by the US tariff turmoil.

The statement pointed out that India has inked a series of major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the most recent being the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman, while active negotiations are also ongoing with several other countries. This is expected to lead to further export diversification, which, in turn, would strengthen trade stability, competitiveness, and long-term economic security amid global uncertainties.

India’s exports have jumped by a robust 15.52 per cent to $ 73.99 billion in November this year from $64.05 billion in November 2024. Consequently, the country’s trade deficit narrowed by over 61 per cent from $17.06 billion to $6.64 billion, according to official figures compiled by the Commerce Ministry.

India's trade agreements with other economies reinforce its commitment to inclusive growth, benefiting farmers, artisans, workers, and MSMEs while safeguarding core national interests. Most recently, the India–Oman agreement builds on long-standing bilateral ties, creating a forward-looking and balanced economic framework, the statement said.

The increase in exports was seen across key merchandise and services sectors, alongside steady demand from major partner countries. This performance underscores the resilience of India’s export sector amid evolving global trade conditions.

Merchandise exports during November 2025 rose to $38.13 billion from $31.94 Billion in November 2024, registering a growth of 19.38 per cent over the year.

Services export for November 2025 increased to $35.86 billion as compared to $32.11 billion in November 2024, indicating a growth of 11.67 per cent in a year.

The share of merchandise exports was 51.53 per cent, whereas service exports constituted 48.47 per cent share in total exports in November 2025.

Readymade garments of all textiles, a labour-intensive sector, continue to contribute positively. Exports rose to $1,247.37 million with a 11.27 per cent increase in November compared to last year.

India’s drugs and pharmaceutical sector, which is recognised as the Pharmacy of the World, experienced 20.19 per cent growth in exports over the year. Indian pharma exports are destined to more than 200 countries around the globe, including the highly regulated markets of the US, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia, indicating diversification in this sector too.

Export of Gems and jewellery also registered a growth of 27.8 per cent in November. Indian jewellery is admired for its craftsmanship, design, and cultural richness. Demand is growing in key markets such as the US, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Europe, especially for gold, diamond, and coloured gemstone jewellery.

India has also witnessed a remarkable surge in petroleum product exports over the last decade. It is the seventh-largest exporter of refined petroleum products and ranks among the top five refining nations globally. The export growth for November is estimated at 11.65 per cent, with key export destinations including South Asian, African, and European countries.

Engineering goods, a traditional pillar of India’s exports, have recorded steady growth, with the US as the top destination, followed by the UAE, Germany, the UK, and Saudi Arabia. To sustain momentum, the government has rolled out measures such as Zero Duty EPCG and the Market Access Initiative (MAI) to support exporters and boost overseas revenues, the statement added.

