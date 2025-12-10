India’s exports at all-time high despite global uncertainties

New Delhi, Dec 10 India’s total exports of goods and services surged to a record high of $418.91 billion during April–September 2025 of the current financial year to register a 5.86 per cent annual increase as the strong momentum of the previous financial year, that ended on March 31, continued into the new fiscal year, according to a year-end review released by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.

“Remarkably, India’s trade performance in the first half (H1) of FY 2025-26 is the highest ever export achievement in spite of persisting global uncertainties,” the review states.

The robust performance follows the country’s landmark achievement of total exports of merchandise and services scaling an all-time high of $825.25 billion in 2024–25, reflecting a robust 6.05 per cent growth over the previous financial year.

India’s services sector continued to drive India’s overall export momentum, achieving a record $387.54 billion in 2024–25, a strong 13.63 per cent growth. This upward trajectory remained firmly intact in the current fiscal year, with services exports rising to $199.03 billion during April–September 2025, registering a 9.34 per cent increase over the same period last year.

India’s merchandise exports remained steady in 2024–25 at $437.70 billion, while non-petroleum exports surged to a historic $374.32 billion, recording a 6.07 per cent growth. The positive trend continued in the current fiscal year, with merchandise exports rising to $219.88 billion during April–September 2025, an increase of 2.90 per cent over the same period last year, the review further states.

Key export drivers during April-September 2025 include Electronic Goods (41.94 per cent), Engineering Goods (5.35 per cent), Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (6.46 per cent), Marine products (17.4 per cent) and Rice (10.02 per cent), which collectively propelled India’s strong export momentum.

India’s top export destinations include the US (13.34 per cent), United Arab Emirates (9.34 per cent), China (21.85 per cent), Spain (40.30 per cent), and Hong Kong (23.53 per cent), each registering robust growth during April-September 2025 as compared to same period last year.

The year marked the launch of the Government’s landmark Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with a total outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31. The mission is anchored in a collaborative framework involving the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, and other key stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards, industry associations, and state governments. It represents a forward-looking reform that strengthens India’s global trade, according to the review.

The Mission marks a strategic shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a single, outcome-based, and adaptive mechanism that can respond swiftly to global trade challenges and evolving exporter needs, according to the ministry.

The Department of Commerce has also advanced its Digital Transformation agenda to strengthen trade facilitation and intelligence through data-driven solutions. Initiatives such as Trade eConnect and Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) portal lay a strong foundation for evidence-based decision-making at various levels across all stakeholders.

Other steps taken by the Centre to boost exports include a research and development grant for five years to encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machine has been approved and commissioned to IIT Madras which has yielded strong results.

The review also highlights that India’s global economic partnerships gained significant momentum during the year through a series of recent trade agreements that are reshaping its export landscape.

The landmark India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) grants duty-free access to 99 per cent of Indian exports, setting the stage for bilateral trade to reach $100 billion by 2030. Beyond the UK, India has broadened its outreach with strategic agreements such as the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Australia–India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), and the pact with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Moreover, India is currently negotiating FTAs with several key countries and regions. These partnerships are unlocking new opportunities across diverse sectors while also strengthening India’s integration into global value chains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor