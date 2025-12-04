India’s exports rebound stronger in November

New Delhi, Dec 4 India’s exports, which fell by about 12 per cent in October, has registered healthy growth in November, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Although he did not disclose the numbers, the Commerce Ministry will publish the export and import data for November on December 15.

"Merchandise exports are also on a strong wicket. Merchandise exports went down in October. Incidentally, exports in November have gone up by a greater amount than what went down in October. If I aggregate October and November, there is growth in merchandise exports despite the global turmoil," the ministers told reporters.

India is pursuing deeper integration with trading partners, he said, adding that the country "will hear a lot more about our own successful engagements with many of our trading countries,” in the near future.

Goyal noted that the economy's strength is robust, saying, "The GDP growth is at 8.2 per cent in Q2, beating all estimates. We have seen the lowest-ever inflation in the last few months. Foreign exchange reserves continue to be strong."

"Capital inflows and investments in infrastructure, consumer spending, and all the levers of the economy have demonstrated a great deal of positivity," he added.

Even as the tariffs dented shipments to America, total merchandise and services exports rose 5 to 6 per cent in the July–September quarter, due to export diversification and robust policy.

India is currently in the negotiation stage of free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries including the US, European Union (EU), New Zealand, Oman, Chile, and Peru.

India’s total merchandise exports in April to September of FY26 inched up 2.9 per cent to $220 billion, with shipments to the US growing 13 per cent to $45 billion despite front-loading effects and a decline in the US share of exports since July 2025.

