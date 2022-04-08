India's exports rise by 37.57 per cent to USD 9.32 billion in 1st week of 2022-23

India's exports surged to USD 9.32 billion in the first week of this month, posting year-on-year growth of 37.57 per cent, the government data showed on Friday.

Export excluding Petroleum, has increased in this period by 24.32 per cent over same period of 2020-21 and up by 392.46 per cent over same period of 2019-20.

The value of Import during 1st week of April is rose to USD 10.54 billion, increased by 8.29 per cent over the same period of 2020-21 (USD 9.73 billion) and up by 275.53 per cent over same period of 2019-20 (USD 2.81 billion), as per data available with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Imports excluding Petroleum, has increased in this period by 16.01 per cent over same period of 2020-21 and up by 350.14 per cent over same period of 2019-20.

( With inputs from ANI )

