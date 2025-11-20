India’s exports surge in man-made fibre, technical textiles sectors

Mumbai, Nov 20 India’s man-made fibre (MMF) exports grew by 6.5 per cent in 2024–25, while technical textiles exports increased by over 15 per cent, reflecting the nation’s rising competitiveness in this sunrise sector, according to Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs.

Together, we move towards the goal of $100 billion in textile exports and a $350 billion textile market by 2030, aligned with our vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

With global demand continuing to grow, India is poised to capture a larger share of the expanding international market.

The minister emphasised that India’s high-quality products are strengthening the country’s reputation as a trusted global partner.

“Global demand for textiles is at an all-time high, with the world increasingly turning toward high-performance, functional and sustainable materials. India is responding to this shift with strength and confidence,” said Margherita while addressing the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL)’s Export Award Function for 2023–24 and 2024–25 in Mumbai.

The minister conferred awards for export excellence in technical textiles. Nearly 80 outstanding performers from the sector were honoured across various categories.

Margherita said the celebration was not only about recognising winners but also about acknowledging every worker, engineer, designer, entrepreneur and exporter who drives the textile sector forward. “Your work gives strength to millions of families and pride to our nation,” he said.

The minister noted that MMF and technical textiles are at the forefront of the global shift toward sustainable and advanced materials.

MMF today accounts for nearly 70–75 per cent of the global fibre market, signalling a significant transformation in consumer demand and industrial applications. “India is responding to this shift with strength and confidence,” he added.

Margherita also stressed the practical approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh in easing industry constraints and strengthening value-chain opportunities.

The Ministry of Textiles has implemented transformational initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the National Technical Textiles Mission, which are enhancing capabilities at every stage of the value chain. There is a strong momentum under the PLI scheme for textiles, with 17 newly approved companies committing Rs 2,374 crore in investments.

