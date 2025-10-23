India’s first 48V Li-ion electric hand pallet truck unveiled

New Delhi, Oct 23 Godrej Enterprises Group’s Material Handling Equipment business on Thursday launched GEPT 20, India’s first 48V Li-ion powered electric hand pallet truck, marking a significant leap in warehouse mobility and efficiency.

This announcement came at a time when India's logistics sector is experiencing a surge in order volumes and the demand for faster, safer operations. The GEPT 20 is intended for the country's evolving warehousing landscape.

"It delivers three times higher productivity than conventional hand pallet trucks, thanks to its fast lifting, long runtime, precise control, and robust durability," the company said.

With a runtime of over 4 hours on a single charge, the GEPT 20 effortlessly handles loads up to 2 tonnes.

Its turtle speed mode ensures safe manoeuvring in high-density workspaces, making it ideal for modern warehouses, retail backrooms, and industrial facilities.

“At Godrej Enterprises Group, we are driven by a vision to transform India’s industrial landscape through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

"The GEPT 20 is not just a product launch—it’s a strategic step towards electrifying logistics and empowering businesses with smarter, cleaner technologies," said Anil Lingayat, Business Head, Material Handling Equipment Business, Godrej Enterprises Group.

The hand pallet truck, powered by advanced Li-ion battery technology, offers rapid charging, zero maintenance, and a longer lifecycle—a clear upgrade over traditional alternatives.

This launch aligns with Godrej Enterprises Group’s commitment to sustainable innovation, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of supply chains while empowering India’s logistics and warehousing ecosystem, Lingayat stated.

As industries across manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, and infrastructure scale up to meet rising domestic and global demand, solutions like the GEPT 20 will play a critical role in enabling faster, safer, and cleaner operations, a step forward in building the nation’s future-ready green logistics.

