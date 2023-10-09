India's first Aircraft Recovery Training School being set up at Bangalore Airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9 : Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has established an Aircraft Recovery Training School inside the airport premises, which is South Asia's first and will be entirely dedicated to providing specialised aircraft recovery with hands-on training.

Through a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, the Bangalore International Airport will offer disabled aircraft recovery training under the 'Trainair Plus' programme recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, safe and swift recovery is paramount to restore normal airport operations.

The absence of trained personnel and equipment can at times inadvertently lead to operational delays and even pose potential risks to the aircraft in respect of secondary damage.

"As the first airport in India to acquire specialised code F compatible aircraft recovery equipment and assemble a proficient team of recovery managers, we have made substantial advancements in enhancing our operational preparedness. Our vision is to create a world-class facility that sets new standards in aviation training, and I am confident that this will be much sought after in the region," said Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited.

BLR Aircraft Recovery Training School will serve as a central training hub, offering ICAO Trainair Plus recognised training to candidates from India, the Asia Pacific Region and beyond, in cooperation with Kunz GmbH.

Milan Zatakia, MD and Chairman of Millennium Aerodynamics Private Limited, the Indian partner that represents KUNZ GmbH in Disabled Aircraft Recovery Systems Management and Training said, "The vision of having a dedicated Aircraft Recovery Training School is a reassurance to the commitment of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, beyond the mandatory compliance requirements which demonstrates how the Airport is unique from other industry peers."

A range of training modules will be available at ARTS, encompassing a combination of classroom sessions, one-day familiarisation training, three-day hands-on training, and advanced five-day hands-on training programs.

These modules will equip trainees with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to efficiently handle aircraft recovery operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor