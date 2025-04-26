India’s First Bluetooth Silent Fashion Show by Manidhari Silk Mills, Designed by IDT, Debuts at CMAI FAB Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26:In a remarkable blend of innovation and sensitivity, the CMAI FAB Show 2025 at Nesco, Mumbai, introduced India's first-ever Bluetooth Silent Fashion Show, presented by Manidhari Silk Mills and creatively designed by the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT).

This groundbreaking concept offered a noise-free yet immersive fashion experience, where attendees tuned into the runway presentation via Bluetooth headphones. The initiative ensured that the vibrant energy of fashion did not interfere with the ongoing exhibitions, creating a calm and respectful environment for all.

The visionary behind this concept was CMAI FAB Show Chairman Shri Navinji Senani, who inspired the idea of executing a noise-free fashion showcase that would preserve the atmosphere for exhibitors and enrich the audience experience.

The show was beautifully choreographed by the renowned Mr. Shakir Shaikh, whose artistic direction brought elegance and emotion to every step on the runway. His choreography made the silent format come alive with powerful storytelling.

A key figure in bringing this idea to life was Mr. Ajoy Bhattacharya, Regional Chairman, who guided the team from inception to execution. His leadership and continuous support played a vital role in the success of this pioneering event.

The spotlight of the show was a soldier-inspired collection by Himani Agrawal, a designer from IDT, crafted using fabrics by Manidhari Silk Mills. Her powerful designs blended emotional storytelling with technical finesse, earning admiration from all who witnessed it.

Mr. Divyesh Gulechha, promoter of Manidhari Silk Mills, expressed his happiness and pride in being part of this groundbreaking initiative. He appreciated the thoughtful execution and the lasting impact it created on both fashion and minds.

Presented in collaboration with exhibitors across the venue, the show received overwhelming appreciation from industry professionals and attendees. Guests with headphones enjoyed a synchronized audio-visual journey, while even those without them found the visuals on the runway deeply captivating.

This silent fashion show is a shining example of how fashion, technology, and empathy can converge to create experiences that are innovative, respectful, and unforgettable.

