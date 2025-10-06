India's first-ever 5G mission-critical communication pilot for mines showcased

New Delhi, Oct 6 Indian deep tech company Tidal Wave Technologies and Critical communication service provider Consort Digital announced on Monday the successful completion of a proof-of-concept for 5G-based mission-critical communications.

The pilot was demonstrated on Monday at the Amlohri Coal Mine, operated by Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of state-run Coal India.

This marks India’s first field-proven MCX-over-5G package, the release said. The demonstration, conducted over Tidal Wave’s private 5G network and powered by Consort Digital’s MCX ONE-critical communication platform, marks a milestone as the first pilot project of its kind in India, tailored for the mining sector, the company explained.

“This successful demonstration is a milestone for India’s mission-critical communication ecosystem. This PoC proves the readiness of our solution for real-world deployments while laying the foundation for the transition from narrowband to broadband and from TETRA to 5G,” said Sarabjeet Bhasin, Technical Director, Consort Digital.

Mission-critical communications are essential communication systems for public safety, military, and utility organisations that require high reliability and security, he said.

These systems are designed to function flawlessly under extreme conditions and provide seamless connectivity, even during disasters or network congestion.

The pilot integrated Consort Digital’s MCX ONE platform with deep tech company Tidal Wave’s private 5G network, connecting 5G drones, cameras, and environmental sensors from multiple OEMs.

Further, it validated the solution’s interoperability, scalability, and readiness for real-world mission-critical deployments.

“The PoC at Amlohri Coal Mine showcases how private 5G networks can deliver the resilience, security, and high performance needed for mission-critical operations," said Ankit Dixit, CEO, Tidal Wave Technologies.

As critical industries move from narrowband to broadband, the demand for advanced, interoperable, and future-ready communication platforms has increased. The companies also informed us of their collaboration on the joint development of new, cutting-edge industry offerings for the transport, utilities, mining, public safety, and enterprise sectors.

