India's First Large-Scale Collections-Exclusive Event Marks Remarkable Success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: On 12th June 2025, The Lalit Mumbai hosted the inaugural Bharat Collections Awards & Summit 2025, bringing together over 200+ collection-focused delegates, 50+ speakers, and senior leaders from India's financial services ecosystem. The event was organized by The Brainalytics and strongly supported by presenting partners Spocto X, India's largest AI-powered end-to-end collections platform, and YuCollect, India's first unified collections infrastructure. Both platforms played a central role in driving the event's agenda of innovation, transparency, and responsible collections.

Redefining Collections with AI, Innovation & Empathy

The day opened with a powerful keynote by Anil Tandon, Senior EVP, Retail Portfolio Management, HDFC Bank, who emphasized how collections is evolving from a backend function to a strategic business partner through AI, predictive analytics, and a balance between automation and human judgment. "AI will own the patterns, but humans will always own the emotions. Together, this collaboration will transform collections from merely recovering dues to proactively preventing losses."

Insightful Dialogues Across Leaders

The summit featured deep industry discussions led by senior executives. Krishnendu Majumdar, CPTO at Yubi Group, presented a standalone session on "The New Frontier: Empowering Bharat's Credit Revolution with AI and Human Ingenuity," highlighting how AI can enable hyper-personalized, scalable, and responsible credit and collections models.

Panel discussions featured leaders like Bhavin Parekh, Co-founder, YuCollect, who moderated the session "Collections 2.0: What a Modern Infrastructure Should Look Like," joined by executives such as Sagar Chaudhuri (HDFC Bank), Ms. Sukhvinder Kaur (State Bank of India), D S Tripathi (Aadhar Housing Finance), Binit Jha (IDBI Bank), along with other senior leaders from DBS Bank, NPCI, Bank of Baroda, Poonawalla Fincorp, John Deere Financial, ICICI Home Finance, Bajaj Capital, DCB Bank, Karnataka Bank, Fibe, and Bajaj Housing Finance. Additional panelists included Yatnesh Mittal, Head, Business Growth & Strategy, ETHERA (Creditas Solutions) and Vivek Nair, Regional Director, Gnani.ai.

Ananth Shroff, Founder & CEO, DPDzero, delivered a standalone session on "Reinventing Debt Collections for India," where he explored the importance of risk intelligence and digital-first strategies to modernize traditional collection workflows.

Anirudh Yadava, Enterprise Sales Lead, Gnani.ai, conducted a forward-looking session on "Transforming Collections with Gen AI," showcasing how generative AI and voice automation can create hyper-personalized borrower journeys to enhance customer experience.

Recognizing Industry Excellence

The summit also celebrated outstanding contributions through the Bharat Collections Awards 2025. Devarsh Mapuskar, Business Head, Spocto X, and Kapil Rohilla, Operations Head, Spocto X, felicitated individuals and organizations driving innovation and excellence in collections.

Among the many awardees, recognitions included Girish Patnaik (Bank of Baroda) for outstanding contribution, Datta Chavan (Reliance ARC) for innovation in collections, Vishal Chugh (Tata Capital) as debt management innovator, Binit Jha (IDBI Bank) as most promising CDO, and Karthikeyan Ramaswamy (Poonawalla Fincorp) as Innovative CDO of the Year. Corporate honors went to HDFC Bank, Central Bank of India, Karnataka Bank, and IDBI Bank. The "Best Collection Team of the Year" was awarded to Central Bank of India, received by Sanju Mangrulkar along with his team Sukesh Jha, R L Nayak, and Amit Verma. Several other leaders and organizations were also felicitated for their impactful work.

Setting New Industry Benchmarks

The event marked a significant milestone for India's collections industry, providing a focused platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and cross-industry collaboration. Leaders appreciated the personalized format, noting the importance of having a collections-exclusive forum addressing sector-specific challenges and opportunities.

The Bharat Collections Awards & Summit 2025 successfully laid the foundation for what is expected to become a recurring flagship event for the industry, driving responsible, technology-driven, and customer-centric debt recovery practices in India.

The summit was made possible by the generous support of our partners: Presenting Partner: Spocto X | Collections Infrastructure Partner: YuCollect | Platinum Partner: DPDzero | Gold Partner: Gnani.ai | CX Partner: Rezo.ai | Fintech SRO Partner: FACE | Exhibit Partners: Creditas Solutions, Rezolv, CredResolve, Paysprint, Neowise.

