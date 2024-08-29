India’s First Mental Health Education Program: Empowering Teachers and Upskilling for the 21st Century

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29: In a proactive effort to enhance student well-being, GD Goenka International School, Greater Noida (West), conducted a comprehensive Nine-day – “Mental Health Educator” training program aimed at equipping educators with the skills to become effective mental health educators. Facilitated by a team of experienced psychiatrists and psychologists from ‘The Mind Sync Kids,’ the training focused on strategies and techniques specifically tailored to nurture students’ mental health.

The program, led by specialists from The Mind Sync Kids, focused on the importance of early intervention in mental health education. The Mind Sync Kids, is a brainchild of Dr Shivam Dubey, who is Harvard trained, board-certified Child Psychiatrist with an experience of nearly two decades in the United States. He wanted to offer a structured curriculum for preventive mental wellness in schools. Dr. Shivam believes that promoting mental health awareness among children requires the active involvement of schools and dedicated mental health educators. Rooted in scientific research, The Mind Sync initiative goes beyond traditional teaching, equipping children with vital Emotional Quotient (EQ) skills alongside Intelligence Quotient (IQ) to better navigate life's challenges.

Throughout the Nine-day session starting on 1st August 2024 at GD Goenka International School, Greater Noida (West), teachers participated in Mental Health Educator training to deepen their understanding of The Mind Sync Mental Health Education curriculum. This training equipped educators with new techniques for effective classroom implementation, providing children with essential tools to manage and regulate their emotions, behaviors, and actions. The curriculum emphasizes self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills, and social awareness, fostering resilience, and creating a supportive school environment that prioritizes children’s emotional health, helping them achieve both academic and sports success.

Mr. Manas Dubey, Founder, The Mind SYNC Kids, highlighted the significance of such Mental Health Educators Training: “Educators play a pivotal role in the mental and emotional development of children. By empowering teachers with the knowledge and tools to address mental health concerns proactively, we aim to create a nurturing school environment where every student feels understood and supported.”

The teacher training on the Mental Health Education Curriculum focused on neuroscience and psychological concepts, equipping educators with effective tools to manage diverse classroom behaviours and guide students in handling life's challenges. These techniques are also believed to benefit teachers personally. After comprehensive training with experienced clinical psychologists and passing assessments, all participating teachers at GD Goenka International School are now certified as ‘Mental Health Educators’ and ready to implement the year-long mental health education program in their school.

Principal, Mrs. Monika Srivastava, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “At GD Goenka International School, we emphasize holistic education that includes both academic excellence and emotional well-being. This training has empowered our teachers to spot early signs of mental health issues and foster a compassionate learning environment.”

Mrs. Srivastava highlighted the school’s commitment to providing opportunities for students to grow, embrace challenges, and develop resilience through physical activities and teamwork. She praised the collaborative efforts of the Goenkans, teachers, and parents in shaping well-rounded individuals. We also deeply value the unwavering support of our parent community. Together, we are shaping responsible, well-rounded individuals ready to take their place in the world.

The training ceremony’s took place on 13th August 2024 where the presentation of certifications of ‘Mental Health Educator' by Mental Health Education Inc., a Florida-based non-profit was given to recognize the teachers’ dedication to advancing in The Mind sync – Mental Health Education Curriculum and support within the school community.

The certified teachers expressed gratitude for the practical training provided by The Mind SYNC Kids and are eager to apply their new knowledge to enhance the school climate and student outcomes.

This collaboration between GD Goenka International School and The Mind Sync Kids underscores the growing importance of mental health education and the need of it in today's time. By empowering teachers as mental health educators, the school aims to create a supportive environment where students can thrive both academically and emotionally.

The Mind Sync Kids developed India's first mental health education curriculum and to raise the importance among children and adolescents of taking their mental health as priority. Designed by leading psychiatrists and psychologists, the curriculum combines cutting-edge research with practical teaching methods. It equips educators with the tools to help students foster self-help, make responsible decisions, and manage mental health challenges. We invite educators, schools, and parents to join us in implementing this vital mental health curriculum.

For more information on The Mind Sync Kids and their mental health education programs, visit their website at www.themindsynckids.in.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor