India's First Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit Launched by Ayurveda Guru Acharya Manish Ji

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23: In a landmark move for Ayurveda and preventive healthcare, respected Ayurveda reformer Acharya Manish Ji has unveiled the Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit, India's first integrative detox protocol designed to cleanse the gut (pet), liver (yakrit), and spleen (pleeha) together.

For decades, both Ayurveda and modern science have pointed to one undeniable truth: most chronic diseases begin with poor digestive function and toxic overload. Rising lifestyle disordersranging from diabetes, fatty liver, and hypertension to hormonal imbalances, fatigue, and declining immunitycan often be traced back to dysfunction in the gut-liver-spleen axis. The newly launched kit addresses this root cause directly, blending time-tested Ayurvedic principles with modern clinical validation to offer a simple yet powerful preventive health solution.

Launching the kit in Lucknow, Acharya Manish Ji said: "We often respond to disease only after it begins to disrupt our lives. Ayurveda teaches us to prepare the body in advance. Detoxification is not a luxuryit is essential maintenance. The Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit is not limited to patients; it is for anyone living in today's toxic environment."

Approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, the Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit brings together some of Ayurveda's most potent herbs like Kutki, Kalmegh, Giloy, Haritaki, Bhumiamla, and Amla, in a structured four-week detox program. Rooted in classical wisdom, the formulation targets the gut (pet), liver (yakrit), and spleen (pleeha) to flush out toxins, reset digestion, restore liver function, and strengthen immunity.

The kit addresses today's growing toxic load from pollution, unhealthy food, and stress enabling people to achieve and maintain good health. By removing accumulated wastesthe root cause of many lifestyle disordersit helps relieve indigestion, bloating, acidity, and constipation, while rejuvenating liver health, enhancing spleen function, and alleviating fatigue, hormonal imbalance, and emotional stress.

This launch marks a pivotal first step serving as the cornerstone for Shuddhi's comprehensive range of advanced Ayurvedic solutions - BP Care Kit, Diabetes Care Kit, Depression and Anxiety Care Kit, Liver Care Kit, Kidney Care Kit, Thyroid Care Kit, Lungs Care Kit, Joints Care Kit, Cancer Care Kit, Heart Care Kit, Sexual Wellness Kit, Eye care Kit and Immunity Care Kit.

The Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit is now available through https://store.jeenasikho.com/, as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and at leading pharmacies across India. Its launch is being supported by a national awareness drive aimed at encouraging preventive health practices in everyday households.

About Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd:

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., founded by Acharya Manish Ji, is one of India's fastest-growing integrative healthcare enterprises. The publicly listed company operates more than 125 hospitals and clinics nationwide, supported by a team of over 900 medical experts. Through its ventures, Shuddhi Ayurveda and HIIMS Hospitals, Jeena Sikho delivers Ayurvedic, naturopathic, and holistic therapies while also building a portfolio of over 100 proprietary formulations. Over the years, the company and Acharya Manish Ji have received national recognition, including the Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award and the Indian Iconic Award, underscoring their contribution to preventive healthcare and wellness education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor