Indias First Pure Jain Dog Biscuit - Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), one of the Leading Pharmaceutical Formulation manufacturing companies in India, with diversified portfolio encompassing Generics, Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Mobility and Animal Healthcare Products, today announced the launch of 'Snacky Jain' - a true first of its kind, and India's first Jain functional food product specifically for pets.

Snacky Jain, developed under the flagship Freossi brand, is a truly pioneering step in pet nutrition, establishing a new standard for ethical, inclusive feeding. The product is the first of its kind to be thoughtfully crafted to align with Jain dietary principles, being completely free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients. Critically, it still delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets.

This innovation reinforces Fredun's commitment to creating a 360° pet wellness ecosystem encompassing nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care. Developed through in-house R&D, Snacky Jain combines natural, plant-based ingredients with functional health benefits, ensuring both taste and wellness for companion animals.

Snacky Jain will be initially introduced across six cities, through veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and Fredun's dedicated retail partners, with phased expansion planned for key pet care markets including Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi. The product is manufactured at Fredun's WHO-GMP-certified Palghar facility, ensuring international standards of quality and safety.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said "The launch of Snacky Jain marks another strategic step in Fredun's journey to build a comprehensive, science-driven pet wellness ecosystem. Functional nutrition is the future of pet care, and through Snacky Jain, we are introducing a product that not only meets global quality standards but also addresses specific health needs with measurable benefits. Our focus has been to combine research-based formulation with convenience and palatability, creating a truly differentiated offering for the evolving pet care market.

At Fredun, we see immense potential in the intersection of healthcare, nutrition, and technology. Snacky Jain reflects our commitment to innovation that enhances everyday wellbeing extending our pharmaceutical expertise into categories that improve both longevity and quality of life for pets. This launch strengthens our portfolio and reinforces Fredun's position as a trusted, forward-looking player in India's fast-growing pet healthcare industry."

With India's ₹10,000 crore pet care market projected to grow at over 22% CAGR, the launch of Snacky Jain further strengthens Fredun's leadership in functional and prescription nutrition, complementing its existing portfolio in diagnostics, grooming, and pet pharma.

