India's first silicon carbide manufacturing facility to be set up in Odisha; groundbreaking ceremony held

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 6 :The groundbreaking ceremony for India's first silicon carbide manufacturing facility to be set up by RIR Power Electronics Ltd, a leader in India's semiconductor power electronics technology, was held today at the EMC Park, Infovalley, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

This development places India and the state of Odisha squarely at the forefront of the global power electronics market.

The event was graced by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

RIR's products are sold internationally, across North America, Europe and Asia, for use in sectors such as railway, defence, power, transportation, aerospace and sustainable energy.

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology, skilled manpower, and sustainable practices to ensure that the facility adheres to global standards of manufacturing excellence.

This project is expected to contribute significantly to India's mission of becoming a self-reliant hub for semiconductor production.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility with a total investment of approx. Rs 620 crore over three years marks a significant step for Odisha's entry into the power electronics industry.

This facility will create over 500 new jobs across various levels, from R&D to factory operations, providing large-scale employment opportunities. It will enhance Bhubaneswar's industrial landscape by implementing best practices, and sustainable energy and fostering the development of advanced technologies while building a skilled and diverse workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The establishment of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.'s facility is another notable step in our ongoing journey to make Odisha a leading semiconductor hub in India. This new facility will not only create state-of-the-art products but also open up a wealth of opportunities for our talented youth, providing them with avenues to work at the cutting edge of technology right here in Odisha. The facility will attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, drive economic growth, and further solidify Odisha's position as one of India's most promising destinations for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing."

As India embarks on its journey of developing an indigenous semiconductor ecosystem, Odisha has positioned itself firmly behind this national objective.

It is one of the few states in India that have introduced a dedicated semiconductor policy. This unique and forward-looking policy provides incentives not only to fabrication units but also to semiconductor design and supply chain units spanning all segments of the semiconductor value chain.

In addition to the Semiconductor Policy, Odisha's flagship O-Chip Programme stands out as a one-of-a-kind initiative that provides comprehensive support to semiconductor design startups, companies, and academic institutions. The programme will provide companies with access to EDA tools and IPs, market connectivity, mentorship and training by technical experts, along with a range of other ancillary support.

Academic institutions will also be provided research grants for industry relevant research in semiconductor design.

Apart from RIR Power Electronics Ltd., the Odisha government said it has received several other investment proposals in semiconductors and related fields for the establishment of new facilities in Bhubaneswar. RIR is also in the process of tying up with IIT, Bhubanewar for technical/research collaboration.

