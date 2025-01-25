India's First Single-Shot Hindi Feature Film 2020 Delhi Trailer Out Now releasing on 2nd February 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 25: The trailer for India's first single-shot full-length Hindi feature film, 2020 Delhi, has been released. The film is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Delhi riots, shedding light on communal tensions, political conspiracies, and the struggles of ordinary citizens caught in extraordinary circumstances. 2020 Delhi narrates the story of a single day, February 24, 2020, when Delhi witnessed two starkly contrasting realitieson one side, a high-profile international visit, and on the other, a city engulfed in violence that claimed 53 lives.

Through 2020 Delhi, filmmaker Devendra Maalviya aims to bring the harsh realities of the Delhi riots to the forefront, one of the most polarizing events in recent history. Maalviya shared, "Capturing the intensity of such devastating riots and arson in a single-shot format was a massive challenge. This film proves that when creativity and determination come together, a filmmaker can achieve even the most ambitious goals."

According to Maalviya, the single-shot technique required perfect synchronization of the screenplay, choreography, acting, lighting, and set design. "There's no room for error in a single-shot film, which is what makes it a unique cinematic experience. It immerses the audience in the film, making them feel like a part of the story," he explained.

Devendra Maalviya's journey in the world of cinema is a testament to resilience and determination. After beginning his career as an aspiring actor in Mumbai and facing multiple challenges and rejections, he chose to carve his own path outside the traditional film industry.

With 2020 Delhi, Maalviya has proven that impactful cinema can thrive without the backing of major studios or established networks. His work showcases the power of dedication and innovative storytelling, inspiring independent filmmakers across the nation.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Brijendra Kala, Samar Jai Singh, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhoopesh Singh, Chetan Sharma, and Akash Arora, who bring the story to life with their powerful performances.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgQ29t3CB4E

