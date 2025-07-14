India's First Woman Cyclist to Win 5 Bronze Medals at World Police Games - A Triumph of Vision and Grit Supported by M3M Foundation

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 14: In a landmark moment for Indian sports, Ruchika Singh has become the first woman cyclist from India to win five medals at the prestigious World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Alabama, USA. Competing in five gruelling categoriesRoad Race, Time Trial, Sprint, Hill Climb, and Circuit RaceRuchika clinched a bronze medal in each, marking a historic achievement for Indian cycling and women in uniform.

Behind her journey is the vision of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee M3M Foundation and the force behind the "Lakshya" Programmea flagship initiative designed to support exceptional talent in sports, arts, and education. "The Lakshya Programme is our commitment to enabling India's youth to rise to their fullest potential" said Dr. Kanodia. "Ruchika's story is not just about winning medals; it's about the power of perseverance and providing the right platform at the right time."

Ruchika, who transitioned from boxing to cycling in 2018, comes from a humble background steeped in discipline and service. A constable in the UP Police and the daughter of public servants, her rise exemplifies the transformative potential of targeted support and opportunity.

Dr. Kanodia envisions the Lakshya Programme as a launchpad for many more such trailblazers, especially women, who are redefining excellence on global stages. "At M3M Foundation, we are investing in stories like Ruchika'sstories of talent, resilience, and hope," she added.

Ruchika's triumph is a win for every aspiring athlete in India.

