India’s free trade agreements and export missions to open new markets: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Dec 31 The launch of the Market Access Support Intervention scheme under the Export Promotion Mission by the government marks a strategic shift in country’s export strategy, aimed at strengthening international market access for India’s exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and first-time exporters, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said on Wednesday.

The Market Access Support Intervention (MAS) addresses structural constraints that have limited the participation of India’s exporters in global value chains.

The Export Promotion Mission, with a total outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, consolidates previously uneven export support schemes into a single, integrated framework. It combines financial support under Niryat Protsahan -- such as interest subvention, collateral support, and credit enhancement -- with non-financial support systems under Niryat Disha, including quality certification, branding, logistics facilitation, and market access initiatives. Together, these measures aim to improve market readiness, reduce compliance complexity, and enhance global competitiveness.

Within MAS, cost-sharing mechanisms and a mandatory minimum of 35 per cent MSME participation, and special support for priority sectors are intended to create opportunities for diversified export growth. Partial airfare support for small exporters with turnover up to Rs 75 lakh further eases participation problems. This signals a shift toward outcome-based, data-driven export promotion, Juneja said.

To further amplify support to exporters, India’s evolving international trade strategy in 2025 is marked by the signing of several major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). A key milestone was the India–United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025, with an eye on expanding market access across goods and services in a major G7 economy. The agreement is expected to lower export costs and improve competitiveness in sectors such as engineering goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and professional services.

In December 2025, India also signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman. This agreement strengthens India’s trade entry in the Gulf region, particularly for labour-intensive goods and services. Additionally, the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand secured zero-duty access for 100 per cent of Indian exporters, opening new opportunities in the Oceania region. These FTAs collectively expand India’s preferential trading network and reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers in key markets, PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General, Ranjeet Mehta, said.

