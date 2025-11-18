India’s GCC workforce to almost double to touch 3.46 million by 2030 in AI era

New Delhi, Nov 18 With over 58 per cent Global Capability Centres (GCCs) moving beyond AI pilots, the workforce in this sector in India is projected to reach 3.46 million by 2030, adding 1.3 million new job roles, a report said on Tuesday.

In 2025, nearly 70 per cent of GCCs are already investing in Generative AI (GenAI), while over 60 per cent will set up dedicated AI safety and governance teams by 2026, said technology and digital talent solutions provider, NLB Services.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance in India is rapidly institutionalising across the country’s GCCs, the report said.

It estimated a significant impact on jobs in 2026 with 11 per cent increase in opportunities, thereby expanding personnel to 2.4 million in the sector.

As much as 75 per cent GCCs aim to embed GenAI in daily operations within the next year, driving efficiency and reconfiguring roles. Around 27 per cent of mid-level and 25 per cent of junior tech roles are being redesigned as AI copilots and automation tools become mainstream.

“India is at a critical intersection in its GCC 4.0 journey, building a unique and unmatched synergy of scale, skill and talent. Today, GCCs are no longer just exploring AI -- rather, many have or are moving towards deployment," said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

New roles are emerging across GCCs, including Cybersecurity and AI Governance Architects, Prompt Engineers, GenAI Product Owners and AI Policy and risk. Meanwhile, legacy roles are being phased out as GCCs modernise towards AI-native, product-oriented teams.

As much as 33 per cent GCCs have established central AI committees or CoEs, while 29 per cent manage oversight through business units under audit and compliance frameworks.

India’s GCC map is also undergoing a major geographic shift, with Tier II and III gaining prominence due to lower attrition rate, lower office costs, and talent cost advantages compared to Tier-1 metros, the report said.

Progressive state policies are accelerating India’s GCC expansion, driven by strong digital infrastructure, talent pipelines, and AI-focused incentives.

As GCCs move from pilots to full-scale AI-driven operations, the next five years will cement India’s position as the global hub for AI engineering, analytics, and governance excellence, the report noted.

