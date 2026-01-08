India’s GDP to grow 6.6 pc by FY27 powered by digital economy, AI, silver economy

New Delhi, Jan 8 India’s GDP will grow around 6.6 per cent by FY27, driven by growth engines including digital economy, AI, quick commerce, tourism, the silver economy, and green ports, a report said on Thursday.

The report Business data analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet said the digital economy is expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy and account for nearly 20 per cent of gross value added by 203.

AI adoption will scale across BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, with the potential to add $600 billion to GDP over the next decade. Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad are emerging as major data centre hubs, reinforcing India’s position as a global digital infrastructure leader, the report said.

India’s health-tech ecosystem is set to thrive as the senior population will reach about 347.2 million by 2050, creating a booming care and silver economy with senior living communities scaling across metros and Tier‑2 cities, the report added.

On maritime trade, the report projected trade volume likely to exceed 7,100 million metric tonnes per annum by 2047, driven almost equally by container and non-container cargo.

The report highlighted green port initiatives under Harit Sagar such as shore power, hydrogen or ammonia bunkering, and retrofits are expected to gain momentum in 2026.

The business analytics firm projected a stable macroeconomic environment and emphasised that India’s next wave of growth will be led by digitised logistics, trusted data, clean energy, and city vitality rewire productivity.

“The country is poised to accelerate investments in productivity, technology, and clean energy. Emerging sectors like AI, green ports, quick commerce and the silver economy will enhance competitiveness and create inclusive growth opportunities across regions and industries,” said Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet.

Singh highlighted the need for crowding in private capital, strengthening human capital, and leveraging policy support to fuel sustainable transformation.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will continue to emerge as investment magnets for technology firms and talent hubs, wherein semiconductor and advanced manufacturing projects are boosting local economies, the report noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor