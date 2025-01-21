India's global image, economically and politically, on the rise: Rajan Bharti Mittal at Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Enterprises, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos said, India's global image, both economically and politically, is on the rise, and the country cannot be ignored.

"I've been coming here for many years, I can tell you with every visit and every time I've been here, I think India's image globally, economically, politically, is on the rise," Mittal toldin an interview.

"There is no doubt. Especially in this government, we have seen the kind of relationship that they have developed, both economically, politically, and in a sense that is helping India's economic growth."

India is the fastest growing economy and hence "India cannot be ignored", he said.

India's manufacturing sector has got a big boost, he said, praising especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have to say, the Prime Minister has been very clear, we have to Make in India. And I think the Viksit Bharat growth that he's put in for manufacturing, which has been lower, so what we are seeing, manufacturing is getting a lot of traction, EV is getting a lot of traction, renewable is getting traction, and we see the FDI is still holding up. Last year we got USD 46 billion," he continued.

"I'm sure more FDI is coming in many more sectors. Infrastructure as you know is very pivot for our growth and I think a lot of investment is going both private as well as from the government."

On expectations from the February 1 Union Budget for 2025-26, he suggested that levies on telecom services be rationalised.

"On telecom side, definitely we have an expectation that the levies are very high on telecom. If digital India has to be the vehicle for so many things. I think that's one ask that the industry has in this budget, that levies must be rationalized," he explained.

"Generally, I think consumption has to also grow, which means some more money has to be in the hands of the spenders," he added.

Mittal also hoping for some tax rebates in the upcoming budget. "So these are the two things that I would expect the budget to deliver," he said.

Asked about Donald Trump's presidency, and what kind of impact it will have on India and Bharti Enterprises' global operations, Mittal, without saying much, asserted that, "We'll have to see. Eventually the proof of the pudding is in eating."

"We'll have to wait and watch. We do expect some blips may come through. But I think India and U.S. relationship is very robust. We will both be, I would say, sensible nations, making sure that we are dealing with each other economically, politically, at a level-based relationship."

