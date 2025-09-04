India’s hardworking middle class is at the heart of our growth journey: PM Modi on GST reforms

New Delhi, Sep 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s hardworking middle class is at the centre of the country’s growth story.

Sharing a post by Dixon Technologies Chairman Sunil Vachani, the Prime Minister highlighted how the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will make essential products and appliances like TVs and air conditioners more affordable.

“Through historic income tax cuts and now #NextGenGST reforms that make products like TVs, ACs and everyday essentials more affordable, we are committed to enhancing ease of living and supporting the aspirations of crores of families,” PM Modi said on social media platform X.

The Prime Minister also called the GST rationalisation a game-changer for manufacturers.

PM Modi said that the simplified slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, along with lower input costs and faster digital compliance, will boost the demand for ‘Made in India’ products.

The Prime Minister further emphasised the importance of small businesses in the economy, calling MSMEs the backbone of India’s growth and job creation.

“From easier credit to wider market access, every reform has been aimed at strengthening small and medium businesses. The latest GST changes build on this momentum by rationalising rates, simplifying compliance and boosting enterprises across India,” Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi also linked the reforms to India’s larger goal of ensuring financial security and healthcare access for all.

The Prime Minister said that making life and health insurance more affordable under the new GST framework is another step towards achieving the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047.’

“Together, we move towards a Swasth and Samarth Bharat,” the Prime Minister Modi added.

Earlier, Sunil Vachani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies, had welcomed the reforms, congratulating the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, GST Council, and industry body CII.

He said the changes would not only encourage ease of doing business but also push India’s manufacturing agenda forward.

The rollout of GST 2.0 is being seen as a landmark reform that combines tax rationalisation, ease of living, and support for businesses, all aimed at strengthening India’s growth story.

