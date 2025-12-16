India's Highest Infinity Pool at 700 Feet unveiled at Monte South, Byculla a JV between Marathon Group and Adani Realty

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Marathon Group, Mumbai's leading real estate company, has announced India's highest residential infinity pool at Monte South, the landmark luxury development in Byculla being built as a joint venture with Adani Realty. The sky-level pool set at an elevation of approximately 700 feet, on the 65th floor of Tower A, will set a new benchmark for high-rise living in the country, reinforcing Monte South's stature as one of Mumbai's most sought-after luxury projects.

Envisioned as a serene retreat above the city, the infinity pool has been designed to create a seamless visual connection between water and skyline, offering residents sweeping, uninterrupted views of the city below. The pool embodies Monte South's vision of elevated urban living - where scale, calm, and thoughtful design come together.

Work on the pool and its accompanying suite of sky amenities is currently underway, with completion targeted around March 2026. Upon opening, the infinity pool will stand as one of the development's signature lifestyle elements, marking a significant chapter in Monte South's ongoing growth.

Spread across a rare 12.5-acre land parcel in South Mumbai, Monte South offers an integrated lifestyle environment that extends beyond its iconic skyline features. The project includes a range of distinctive amenities such as a podium-level beach volleyball court on the 8th floor, immersive Amazon-themed landscaping, and a sky-level zen garden at the tower's uppermost levels - together creating layered recreational and wellness spaces across varying elevations.

Monte South's landscape design has been conceived by LSG Inc., the internationally acclaimed landscape architecture firm from the United States, while the overall architectural vision has been conceptualised by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor. Monte South has received multiple design accolades, including recognition at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards for Best High-Rise Architecture.

The development is steadily taking shape as a vibrant residential community. Tower A is fully completed and home to over 300 families, while Tower B has received the Occupation Certificate up to the 45th floor.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Mayur Shah, Vice-Chairman Marathon Group, said, "Monte South has been envisioned as a once-in-a-generation residential development for South Mumbai. The infinity pool at 700 feet is an architectural and engineering achievement and it represents our attempt to create rare, meaningful experiences that elevate everyday living. From the scale of the land parcel to its award-winning design and distinctive sky-level amenities, the project exemplifies a new chapter in Mumbai's luxury housing landscape."

Monte South continues to strengthen its position as one of South Mumbai's most distinctive residential developments - bringing together scale, architectural excellence, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle experiences within a single integrated precinct.

Information pertaining to project height in this release is based on publicly available sources and independent online research. As per such information, Monte South by Marathon Realty is reported to be at an elevation of approximately 766 feet. Actual measurements may vary based on official records, approvals, and measurement methodologies.

