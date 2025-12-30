India’s highway network crosses 1.46 lakh km to become 2nd largest in world

New Delhi, Dec 30 India’s road network has expanded at a rapid pace in the last 11 years to become the world’s second-largest, with national highways spanning across a length of 1,46,560 km in the country, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Government has strengthened the National Highways network through flagship programmes such as Bharatmala Pariyojana (including the subsumed NHDP), SARDP-NE, LWE Road Development Programme (including the Vijayawada–Ranchi Road), and Externally Aided Projects.

The National Highway network has recorded a growth of about 61 per cent, expanding from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,560 km in 2025, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The length of operational access-controlled High-Speed Corridors and Expressways increased from a mere 93 km in 2014 to 3,052 km at the end of this year.

The length of 4-lane and above National Highways, including access-controlled corridors, has more than doubled from 18,371 km in 2014 to 43,512 km at present.

MoRTH cumulatively monetised Rs 1,52,028 crore through various modes of asset monetisation till November 2025 and has fixed a Rs 30,000 crore target for FY 2025-26.

To enhance private participation, Model Concession Agreements (MCAs) have been updated. Build-operate-transfer (BOT) system has is revamped for the first time since 2007-08.

To widen the investment base, MoRTH plans to introduce the Public InvIT – Raajmarg InvIT for which SEBI clearance is under process, with issuance date scheduled for January 2026, according to the official statement.

In line with Union Budget 2025-26, MoRTH has identified a PPP project pipeline of 13,400 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 8.3 lakh crore, to be developed over the next three years.

A network of 35 Multimodal Logistics Parks have been planned under Bharatmala Pariyojana with an investment of about Rs 46,000 crore, capable of handling around 700 million metric tonnes of cargo once it becomes operational.

To improve user comfort and convenience, the Ministry plans state-of-the-art wayside amenities (WSAs) at intervals of 40–60 km along National Highways in PPP (public-private partnership mode) mode.

Besides, under Parvatmala Pariyojana, the Ministry envisages development of safe, economical, efficient and world-class ropeway infrastructure to improve connectivity, decongest urban areas and enhance last-mile logistics efficiency in hilly regions.

As part of the other major developments in 2025, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 12-km-long Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir, constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore, and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple road projects at Katra, including the Rafiabad–Kupwara NH widening project worth over Rs 1,952 crore.

Landmark Urban Decongestion Projects including the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II were also Inaugurated in Delhi.

As part of the clean energy drive, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways flagged off the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, launched by Tata Motors in New Delhi.

The Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 was also notified on a pan-India basis, providing treatment cover of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim at designated hospitals across the country.

The Ministry strengthened vehicle safety standards through mandatory High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and advances provisions related to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in new vehicles.

MoRTH also operationalized 123 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across 21 States/UTs and 160 Automated Testing Stations across 19 States/UTs; cumulatively 3.58 lakh vehicles are scrapped till November 2025.

Under the Rah-Veer Scheme, the financial incentive for Good Samaritans was increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 per incident, with 10 national-level awards of Rs 1 lakh each instituted annually.

The BhoomiRashi Portal was set up to enable end-to-end digitisation of highway land acquisition with PFMS-linked direct compensation, strengthening efficiency and transparency.

The Ministry also introduced a FASTag-based Annual Pass for non-commercial vehicles at Rs 3,000 for 200 fee plaza crossings; 36.13 lakh passes are sold, generating Rs 1,084 crore in user fee collection till November 2025.

Besides, the Government decided to implement barrier-free Electronic Toll Collection using Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras on select national highway stretches, enabling seamless tolling alongside FASTag.

