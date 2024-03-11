India's 'Iconic' Holi Moo! Festival Returns to New Delhi in 2024

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 11: The much-awaited Holi Moo! Festival returns to Delhi after traveling to Goa & Dehradun in its last couple of outings. The Festival will take place in the heart of South Delhi on the 25th of March 2024 at Jhankar Lawns, Asiad Tower, Asian Games Village Complex, Sirifort.

An IP owned by Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Holi Moo! Festival is one of India's oldest and most successful festivals that has created a place of prestige for itself in India's cultural calendar held annually on the day of Holi. The Festival has made it to recommendations and lists in publications such as The Economist, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Lonely Planet to name a few apart from being on the cultural calendars of music lovers and revelers across India and the World.

The festival will feature 4 stages comprising of live and electronic music across genres of World, Indie, Folktronica, Techno, House, HipHop & BollyKool and will feature known and upcoming artists from India and Overseas.

The Holi Moo! Festival of Moozik, Madness & Color is the first one-of-its-kind, unique melting pot of art, culture, music, food, dancing, colors and nationalities. It is India's first multi-arena, multi-genre and multi-stage annual festival that attracts artists and audience from around the World to express and exult in an experience that has no parallel.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Anschuman Gulati, Director, Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Founder of Holi Moo! Festival said, "We are thrilled at the prospect of having our 16th edition of the festival return to its Spiritual Home in New Delhi after a gap of a few years. Our loyal fan base has really missed us as we had to shift cities in our last couple of editions for reasons beyond our control. We are extremely joyous at returning to New Delhi from where it all started so many years ago and at the thought of celebrating Holi with our fans."

Tickets for the 16th edition of the festival are currently on sale and are available across all major ticketing platforms - PayTm Insider, BookMyShow, Zomato Live and TicketGenie. Tickets will also be available at the venue on the day of the festival. Being a child-friendly festival, kids under the age of 12 will get to enjoy the festival for free if accompanied by their parents.

Holi Moo! Festival offers a safe, secure and welcoming environment for all revelers, with an opportunity to play the traditional festival of Holi with eco-friendly organic gulaal and raise the tempo of the revelry with traditional Indian dhols (drums) and performers. Attendees also get to enjoy Indian and Western street foods and colorfully crafted, Holi inspired cocktails.

Details

Holi Moo! Festival - Delhi 2024

Date - 25th March, Monday

Time - 12pm - 6pm

Venue - Jhankar Lawns, Asiad Towe, Asian Village Complex, Siri Fort, New Delhi

4 Stages

1. THIS STAGE - Live Experimental/Indie Music (Progressive Jazz/Rock, Indie Folk)

2. THAT STAGE - BollyKool/Commercial Music

3. WHICH STAGE - Techno Music

4. WHAT STAGE - House, Hip-Hop, Disco, Indian Folktronica Music

Ticket Links

PayTm Insider - https://insider.in/holi-moo-festival-2024-new-delhi-holi-2024-mar25-2024/event

BookMyShow - https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/holi-moo-festival-2024/ET00390050

ZomatoLive - https://zoma.to/live-event/32605

Ticketgenie - https://in.ticketgenie.in/Events/HOLI-MOO-FESTIVAL-2024

For more Info:

Holi Moo! Festival Insta handle - https://www.instagram.com/holimoofestival/

Holi Moo! Festival

The Holi Moo! Festival inspired by the colorful festival of Holi which signifies the start of spring, combines the traditional revelry with a contemporary mix of music, art and culture. The Holi Moo! Festival has grown from a modest, informal jamming session at a farmhouse among a few musicians in 2006 to India's largest festival on Holi. Since its inception in 2006, the last 15 editions have hosted over 700 artists perform to over 65,000 people from over 100 countries, cumulatively. The last few editions have seen the festival grow from a single day event on the day of Holi to a 30-day celebration of music, art, fashion, film, photography, theatre and counter culture. Our loyal fan base comprises carefully profiled, like-minded artists and an audience with expats comprising of over fifty percent of annual footfalls celebrating with organic colours.

The last edition held in New Delhi in 2019 was attended by over 8000 people from over 80 Countries, making it a truly International Affair. With its strong media presence in India and overseas, one can assess that the Holi Moo! Festival is on the cultural calendar of key global agencies and international publications.

International Coverage, Support and Recognition

'The top pick of the season's cultural events worth traveling for in 2018' by The Economist.

'Among the top 12 Festivals worth traveling for in 2018 alongside Oktoberfest, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Winter Olympic Games, Day of the Dead' by USA TODAY

'Second best place to celebrate Holi on Earth (after the historic celebrations in Vrindavan) by The Wall Street Journal.

With its strong media presence in India and overseas, one can assess that the Holi Moo! Festival is now on the cultural calendar of key international cultural agencies and international publications. It receives requests year-round for information from all parts of the world so people can plan their travel to India around the Festival.

In 2017, the festival was covered by the London Metro and the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Germany's largest press agency, which in turn disseminated the coverage to many European publications. We also hosted a crew from the BBC, whose reportage in the TV series "All Over The Place" was aired across Europe and Asia.

In 2018, the Festival was fortunate to receive immense amount of support from Tomasz Lukaszuk, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to India, in bringing one of Poland's top, platinum-record selling artists, Anna Maria Jopek, especially for the festival.

In the same year, the Festival also hosted a large delegation of 72 students from the Harvard Business School at the festival last year, who learnt first-hand about the cultural diversity that young India experiences every day.

In 2019, Associated Press (AP) carried out a live International feed for the duration of the Festival that was picked by some of the leading International publication across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia & Australia.

Trifecta Entertainment

Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. was set up almost 9 years ago in early 2015 with a vision to conceptualize, innovate and present multi-faceted entertainment festivals with niche appeal as well as mass interest. Based out of New Delhi, Trifecta focuses on creating refreshing properties in the festival market space. Ever since its inception, it has been promoting Indian tourism through its festival properties.

Over the years, Trifecta Entertainment has created well-loved indigenous brands like Holi Moo! Festival, 10 Heads Festival, Dilliwala Khazana - Treasures of Delhi, Fete De La Musique, among others.

In addition to its own wholly owned IP's, Trifecta also co-creates properties for reputed brands such as Harley-Davidson, Mother Dairy, Campari India, Bacardi India to name a few.

In early 2018, Trifecta Entertainment set up a 360-degree Brand Communication & Experiential Marketing Agency under the banner of Trifecta. The retainer and project client base of Trifecta comprises National as well as Regional Accounts in both Private and Public Sectors in addition to various start-ups across industries.

