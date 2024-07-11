India's inaugural International GenAI conclave in Kochi propels AI innovation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 11 : The Government of Kerala, in collaboration with IBM, inaugurated India's first International GenAI Conclave.

According to a press release, the two day event held in Kochi, brought together a distinguished gathering of international and Indian technology experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and academia to explore the transformative potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI).

The International GenAI Conclave was graced by the presence of the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, among other dignitaries.

The event served as a platform to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in GenAI. Participants deliberated on its role in fostering innovation across industries, government sectors, startups, and educational institutions.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed Kerala's pride in hosting India's maiden GenAI Conclave, underscoring its significance in fostering new ideas, collaborations, and indigenous innovations.

He emphasized the state government's commitment to harnessing AI for sustainable development, governance enhancement, and sectoral transformation.

Vijayan said, "Kerala is proud to host India's first GenAI Conclave that will serve as a platform for new ideas, collaborations and innovations. This milestone has paved the way for Kerala to become India's nerve center in making indigenous contributions in the field of GenAI."

He said, "Our government is dedicated to leveraging AI for sustainable development, bettering governance, easing way of life and accelerate transformation across all sectors including industries."

In his keynote address, Dinesh Nirmal highlighted India's burgeoning developer and startup ecosystem, robust digital infrastructure, and ambitious innovation landscape.

He emphasized the pivotal role of GenAI education, upskilling initiatives, and application development in shaping the future of AI both domestically and globally.

Nirmal said, "India's vibrant developer and start-up community, robust digital infrastructure, innovation prowess and ambition, will define the future of AI. Increasing investment in generative AI education, upskilling and applications will create a remarkable opportunity not only for India, but the world."

