India’s installed power capacity reaches 5.05 lakh MW, renewable energy surges

New Delhi, Dec 1 The country’s total installed generation capacity has reached 5,05,023 MW, comprising 2,45,600 MW of fossil-fuel sources and 2,59,423 MW of non-fossil fuel sources (including 2,50,643 MW from renewable energy sources), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government has taken several steps and initiatives to promote and accelerate renewable energy capacity in the country to realise the commitment of 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

For example, Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges have been waived for the inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by June 30, 2025, for Green Hydrogen projects till December 2030 and for offshore wind projects till December 2032.

Moreover, standard bidding guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding process for procurement of power from Grid Connected Solar, Wind, Wind-Solar Hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable RE (FDRE) projects have been issued.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued a bidding trajectory for the issuance of RE power procurement bids of 50 GW/annum by Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, the minister said.

Also, foreign direct investment (FDI) has been permitted up to 100 per cent under the automatic route.

Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity has been funded under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for the evacuation of renewable power.

To augment the transmission infrastructure needed for the steep RE trajectory, a transmission plan has been prepared till 2032.

"Scheme for setting up of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power projects is being implemented to provide land and transmission to RE developers for installation of RE projects a large scale," said the minister.

India has also achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June 2025 – more than five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.

