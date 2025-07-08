India’s internet subscribers reach 969.10 million in FY25, average revenue per user up

New Delhi, July 8 The number of internet subscribers in India increased from 954.40 million at the end of March 2024 to 969.10 million at the end of March this year, with an annual growth of 1.54 per cent, the TRAI data showed on Tuesday.

Out of total 969.10 million internet subscribers, number of broadband subscribers was 944.12 million and number of narrowband subscribers was 24.98 million at the end of March 2025, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Number of broadband subscribers increased from 924.07 million at the end of March 2024 to 944.12 million at the end of March this year, with yearly rate of growth of 2.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of narrowband subscribers decreased from 30.34 million at the end of March 2024 to 24.98 million at the end of March 2025 with yearly rate of decline of 17.66 per cent.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) per month for wireless service increased from Rs 149.25 in 2023-24 to Rs 174.46 in 2024-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of growth of 16.89 per cent.

“ARPU per month for prepaid service increased from Rs 146.37 in 2023-24 to Rs 173.84 in 2024-25. However, ARPU per month for postpaid service decreased from Rs.184.63 to Rs.180.86 during the same period,” the TRAI data showed.

Average Minutes of Usage (MOUs) per subscriber per month increased from 963 in 2023-24 to 1,000 in 2024-25 with yearly rate of growth of 3.91 per cent.

Moreover, the total number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,199.28 million to 1,200.80 million in Fy25, registering a yearly rate of growth of 0.13 per cent.

Telephone subscription in urban areas increased from 665.38 million to 666.11 million, and rural telephone subscription increased from 533.90 million to 534.69 million.

Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) yearly increased by 13.02 per cent from Rs 3,369 crore in the year 2023-24 to Rs 3,807 crore in the year 2024-25 and license fee also increased by 12.02 per cent from Rs 21,642 crore to Rs 24,242 crore during the same period.

