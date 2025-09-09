India's IPO Rush: Redseer on the Strategic Imperatives for New-age Companies

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: India's capital markets are witnessing a decisive shift. In just the last six months, Redseer has consulted on the IPO strategy for more than a dozen new-age leaders across sectors, from consumer brands to fintech to B2B platforms, who have filed their DRHPs for IPO listing. Just in the last 2 months, multiple sector-defining companies - Credila, Curefoods, Lenskart, Pine Labs, Wakefit, among others - filed their DRHPs alongside several confidential filings, with 10+ more filings expected in the coming quarters. This surge is no coincidence; it reflects both necessity and maturity.

With private market funding slowing, companies that once relied on growth capital are now turning to public markets for scale, stability, and credibility. But unlike the first wave of IPOs, today's filings are underpinned by stronger fundamentals: robust topline growth, healthier unit economics, and sharper profitability playbooks. Basis Redseer's proprietary IPO Readiness Index, roughly a third of India's ~200 new age unicorns and soonicorns are already IPO ready.

This readiness is as much about investor sentiment as it is about corporate evolution. For investors, these IPOs offer long-awaited exit pathways. For companies, this marks a transition from a scale-at-all-costs approach to building sustainable, profitable enterprises.

We have been powering the new-age economy over the last 15+ years at Redseer - from private capital raise & growth agendas to public market journeys now. By shaping investor-ready industry stories and bringing a comprehensive product backed by deep sector insight, Redseer has been at the forefront of India's new-age IPO wave - supporting 50+ companies so far. Watching them ring the bell is a proud moment for us.

- Rohan Agarwal, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants

The next few quarters will define the IPO landscape for India's new economy. As filings accelerate, the market will test which models are built to deliver consistent shareholder value, and which were over-reliant on momentum. One thing is clear: public markets are no longer the exception for India's disruptors; they are fast becoming the norm.

This surge in filings underscores a truth: India isn't just producing unicorns, it's creating global-class businesses. And the global capital market is taking notice.

