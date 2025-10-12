India's ISA award 2025 reflects long-term commitment to workers' welfare, dignity: Industry leaders

New Delhi, Oct 12 India's recent recognition with the outstanding achievement in Social Security Award 2025 by the International Social Security Association (ISA) has drawn praise from industry leaders on Sunday, who said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-term vision for inclusive and dignified growth for every worker in the country.

Speaking to IANS, Preet Deep Singh, Vice-President of Apna.co, lauded the achievement, calling it a reflection of the Prime Minister's foresight in ensuring that every worker's future is secured.

"In the past, social security was often overlooked. This award shows how India, under PM Modi's leadership, is making sure that no citizen is left behind on the road to a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he told IANS.

India's social protection coverage has risen sharply -- from just 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025 -- bringing nearly 94 crore citizens under various social security schemes.

Singh said this progress is deeply rooted in the Prime Minister's vision of 'Antyodaya' -- uplifting the last person in the line.

"PM Modi's philosophy that true progress is when it reaches the poorest is visible in every policy. The government's efforts are empowering citizens who were once far from the reach of social protection," he added.

Speaking about the E-Shram portal, which has connected more than 31 crore unorganised workers in just four years, Singh noted that technology has become a vital tool in reaching every corner of the nation.

"Under Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, initiatives like the E-Shram and National Career Service portals are giving a voice to citizens, who were previously unheard. With AI-driven insights from this data, policies can now be tailored to genuinely serve these workers," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jaideep K, Chief Operating Officer of TeamLease, said the award is a proud moment that demonstrates India's alignment with global standards in worker welfare.

"The ISA Award 2025 shows that there is inclusive growth for all workers in India. It highlights the global confidence in our progress and the government's strong commitment to social protection," he added.

Jaideep praised the growth in social protection coverage and the success of digital initiatives like the E-Shram, EPF, and ESIC portals, saying these have empowered crores of unorganised workers.

"Workers can now access their social security details directly through their phones. This digital revolution strengthens workforce participation and supports India's journey toward becoming a developed nation," he added.

He also said that India receiving the highest number of votes in the ISA General Assembly showcases the global faith in the country's leadership and labour reforms.

"These initiatives not only make it easier to do business but also improve the quality of life for workers. As workers contribute to the nation's growth, the government ensures their welfare and dignity -- that's what makes India's growth inclusive and sustainable," he added.

