India's job market ends FY25 on strong note, freshers and tech talent in high demand: Report

Bengaluru, April 29 India's job market has wrapped up the financial year on a high note as 82 per cent of companies actively hired between January and March 2025 -- a 3 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter, a new report said on Tuesday.

Despite global uncertainties, Indian employers continued to expand their teams, especially in technology and fresher roles, according to Indeed's latest report.

The demand for fresh graduates was especially high, accounting for over half of all new hires.

Software developers, data analysts, and sales executives emerged as the top roles in this hiring wave.

Companies are not just filling vacancies -- they are investing in the future by building tech-forward teams ready to take on tomorrow's challenges.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, noted: "With the right push from new-age tech companies and innovation-led sectors like AI and cybersecurity, we have a real opportunity to turn this energy into impact."

He added that the job market is evolving, and employers are moving ahead with cautious optimism.

"While fresher hiring remains steady and tech roles continue to grow in areas like software development, data analytics, and AI, companies are being more deliberate about who they hire and how they build future-ready teams," he stressed.

The surge in demand for freshers trained in emerging fields like AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and software development reflects India’s growing focus on digital transformation.

Startups and large firms alike are looking to build future-proof teams, and young professionals are leading the charge, the report said.

Salary expectations are also aligning well. Employers offered an average starting salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum to the class in 2025, closely matching fresher expectations.

Most job offers were in the Rs 3-5 lakh range, showing that companies are ready to invest in young talent.

In fact, 72 per cent of employers said fresher salaries had gone up over the past year, the report mentioned.

Looking ahead to FY26, the hiring outlook remains bright. Employers are becoming more transparent about roles, responsibilities, and work culture to attract the right candidates, the report added.

