India’s job market projected to grow by 9 pc in 2025: Report

Bengaluru, Dec 19 India is expected to see a 9 per cent growth in hiring in 2025, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), showed that IT, retail, telecommunications, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors are the primary drivers of this growth in the country.

With a 10 per cent growth in 2024 and a 3 percent month-on-month growth in November, the forecast indicates that hiring is set to retain its momentum, with a predictable hiring environment.

Emerging technologies and evolving business priorities will further shape India’s job market in 2025. Innovations such as edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity advancements are set to transform industries like Manufacturing, Healthcare, and IT, the report said.

Meanwhile, the rise of retail media networks and AI-driven workforce analytics will reshape talent needs in e-commerce, human resource (HR), and digital services. Organisations will look for professionals skilled in digital marketing, ad management, and HR analytics.

“As we enter 2025, India’s job market looks set to broaden its horizons, with a projected 9 per cent growth in hiring. Companies are not only looking for seasoned professionals but also broadening their search beyond established hubs. We believe this approach will create a healthier, more diverse environment -- allowing businesses to access new talent pools and build a workforce aligned with future needs,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice President - Marketing, foundit.

The IT sector is set to drive 15 per cent growth in hiring in 2025, driven by the expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and multi-cloud adoption. Businesses are prioritising operational agility and sustainability through energy-efficient data centres, green IT practices, and refurbished hardware solutions.

The retail sector is predicted to achieve 12 per cent growth in hiring, reflecting rising demand for both traditional and tech-enabled roles. The sector’s growth is driven by the resurgence of experiential brick-and-mortar stores and growing consumer spending in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The telecom sector’s 11 per cent forecasted growth is driven by advancements in AI, 5G, and IoT, with demand for skills in edge computing, SDN (software-defined networking), NFV (network function virtualisation), and cybersecurity.

In 2025, sectors that are projected to rise include finance and accounts (+8 per cent), HR and admin (+7 per cent), IT (+6 per cent), Hospitality (+5 per cent), and marketing and communications (+3 per cent)

Bengaluru (10 per cent) will lead city-wise growth, followed by Coimbatore (9 per cent), Hyderabad (8 per cent) and Chennai (6 per cent), the report said.

