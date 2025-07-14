India’s Kadamba Single-Malt Earns Global Recognition at Miami Spirits Competition

New Delhi [India], July 14: In a proud moment for Indian craftsmanship, a single-malt beverage originating from Goa has earned international acclaim by securing a prestigious medal at the Miami World's Spirits Competition 2025.

This recognition positions India among global leaders in the fine spirits segment, spotlighting the growing sophistication and quality of Indian distillation. The Miami Spirits Awards, known for their rigorous evaluation by an esteemed panel of global experts—including spirit professionals, journalists, distributors, and buyers—use a double-blind judging system to ensure impartiality and the highest standards of excellence.

Produced by the Cheers Group, the awarded Kadamba Single-Malt emerged as a standout in a competition featuring global entries. With this win, it joins the ranks of internationally celebrated spirits, reflecting a new chapter for Indian distillation on the world stage.

Ashwin Balivada, CEO of the group behind the beverage, expressed, “Our goal has always been to ensure the Indian single-malt style receives the global recognition it deserves. This award affirms the potential of what is distilled and aged right here in Goa.”

The accolade is expected to enhance the visibility of Indian-origin spirits in major international markets, particularly in key U.S. states such as Florida, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. The competition also opens the door to e-commerce distribution in 42 states across the United States—amplifying opportunities for Indian-origin premium products.

Dr. Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of the group and a noted figure in the beverage industry, remarked, “This victory is a testament to our commitment to quality and our team's dedication. It also reflects the excellence possible in India's evolving distillation landscape.”

This achievement comes as the group prepares to scale operations through its upgraded Goa facility and broaden its global export footprint, already spanning the U.S., Europe, UAE, and beyond.

The recognition at the Miami Spirits Awards not only honors a single product but also highlights India's growing stature in the international beverage industry—showcasing a blend of tradition, innovation, and global competitiveness.

