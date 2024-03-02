India’s Largest Corrugated Packaging Machinery Expo Commences on 7 March 2024

Elevating the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Industry in India

New Delhi (India), March 2: The Corru Pack Print India Expo 2024, an exhibition dedicated to the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Industry, is set to unfold from March 7 to March 9 at the India International Convention and Expo Center in New Delhi. Jointly Organized by the Indian Paper Corrugated & Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association (ICPMA) and the Futurex Group, this event stands as the singular exhibition facilitated by India’s foremost Corrugated Packaging Machinery Association.

This expo will feature leading manufacturers in the Corrugated Packaging Machinery sector, showcasing their latest products with live demonstrations of cutting-edge machines. The event aims to bring together the entire spectrum of the Corrugation Industry, presenting a comprehensive display of products that cater to the Packaging and Corrugated Industries. With 300+ exhibitors and 800+ participating brands, attendees can expect a dynamic array of offerings and opportunities. From groundbreaking technologies to innovative solutions, the event will feature over 1,000 products and services, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements in the field. Anticipating the presence of over 10,000 trade visitors, this gathering promise to be a vibrant hub for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

Among the distinguished speakers present at the press conference of this significant event were Mr. Hitesh Nagpal, President of ICPMA and MD of Natraj Industries; Mr. Jatinder Singh, Secretary of ICPMA and Director of Surjeet Engineering; and Swami Prem Anveshi Ji, Managing Director of Futurex Group and Mr. Namit Gupta, Director of Futurex Group.

In his statement, Hitesh Nagpal Ji, the President of ICPMA, highlighted the unique significance of Corru Pack Print India as a specialized event catering exclusively to the corrugation segment. He emphasized that this exhibition marks a pioneering effort by the association, making it the first of its kind to bring together Corrugated Packaging Machinery manufacturers.

ICPMA, as India’s first Paper Corrugated & Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association, has been a driving force since its inception in 2014 in New Delhi. It stands as a modern and dynamic forum that provides valuable opportunities for Indian manufacturers engaged in the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Business on a global scale.

Hitesh Ji outlined the association’s ethos, underscoring the active involvement of its members in advancing the technological landscape of the corrugated industry in the country. He further expressed the association’s vision of fostering growth for its members, ensuring that each participant contributes to improving their business for the benefit of future generations. The ICPMA remains dedicated to its mission of enhancing the technological prowess of the country’s corrugated industry through collaborative efforts and continuous innovation.

Mr. Jatinder Singh, Secretary of ICPMA and Director of Surjeet Engineering said “As Secretary of ICPMA, I am delighted to witness the realization of Corru Pack Print India. This platform serves as a bridge between manufacturers and consumers, fostering collaboration and driving growth in the corrugation segment.”

The Indian packaging industry, valued at approximately USD 75 billion in FY20, is on a trajectory to achieve a CAGR of 18-20%, reaching nearly USD 200 billion by FY25. This growth is particularly driven by the retail market, the fifth-largest sector in India’s economy, showcasing consistent expansion potential, especially in exports.

Swami Prem Anveshi Ji, Managing Director of Futurex Group, stated “At Futurex Group, we believe in shaping the future of packaging through innovation and sustainability. Corrupt Pack Print India embodies this vision, providing a forum for industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge solutions and pave the way for a greener tomorrow.”

Corru Pack Print India 2024 promises to be a hub for networking among packaging peers, expanding industry networks, and learning about new packaging trends. With over 150 live machineries in action, attendees can engage in face-to-face interactions, fostering collaborations and knowledge exchange.

Namit Gupta, Director of Futurex Group said, “It’s a strategic confluence of innovation and business acumen. By bringing together industry leaders, we aim to create a fertile ground for meaningful collaborations, fostering technological advancements and driving the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Industry to new heights.”

The Corrugated Packaging industry in India is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increased demand for consumer products and the burgeoning e-commerce landscape. As a vital component of the packaging sector, corrugated packaging is playing a crucial role in ensuring the protection of products during distribution, developing brand identity, and managing shipping costs.

The event is fortified by invaluable support from esteemed organizations playing pivotal roles in shaping the landscape of the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Industry including the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers (FCBM), and the Indian Institute of Packaging.

