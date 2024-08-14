India's Largest Food Festival- The Grub Fest Returns to Delhi at JLN Stadium with a Feast of Flavours!

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 14: Delhi's favourite fusion of flavours and rhythms, The Grub Fest, is set to make its grand return this 28th- 29th September 2024. Spanning across two days, the festival will light up the historic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium promising exquisite culinary delights and musical performances that capture the vibrant spirit of the city.

The Grub Fest, which began in 2015, has transformed into a prominent cultural event, expanding its presence to major cities such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai, and Chandigarh. With a history of successful shows, the festival continues to set new standards for outdoor food events, drawing in food enthusiasts, renowned artists, and leading brands.

This September, The Grub Fest is gearing up to be its most varied yet! Food lovers and music fans can look forward to an even bigger selection of delectable local and global cuisine. The Grub Fest has seen an amazing lineup of artists, including Imran Khan, Armaan Malik, Anuv Jain, Talwinder, Teg Pannu, and Sharn Jhutty, perform live over the past year. This time around once again prepare to be captivated by an extravagant affair that will delight your senses and get your feet tapping with an equally exciting list of live performances.

The venue will be transformed into a magical space- an enchanting landscape, adorned with cascading vines of vibrant flowers and twinkling fairy lights. A dazzling array of sparkling archways and garlands will be draped along walkways, adding a whimsical touch to the festival grounds.

Moreover, the carnival at The Grub Fest will dazzle with exciting attractions like a Ferris Wheel offering breathtaking views, themed booths for memorable photos, a chocolate fountain station for indulgence and multiple other similar engaging activities. Furthermore, with the winter season soon approaching there will be winter markets & pop-up shops selling a variety of themed products, souvenirs & local handcrafted items.

The food spread this time promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring over 100 food stalls and pop-ups from top local restaurants, celebrated chefs, and international food chains.Some of the participants are Indie QLA, Perilicious, Leos Pizzeria, Social, Nukkad Cafe, Akina and Nom Nom from Mumbai.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in an array of dishes ranging from authentic street food to gourmet delights, all under one roof.

Plush seating areas will allow guests to unwind and relax. Live music and DJ sets will fill the air, making the venue a vibrant hub for festive revelry.

There also promises to be a Picnic Park for families to relax amidst festive decorations, while the Beer Garden will have rustic wooden accents, cosy seating, and warm lighting, creating a convivial atmosphere for enjoying craft brews amid the winter carnival's enchantment.

The 'mini' stage for live performance will be a place to relax and lose yourself in soulful acoustic melodies of the artists performing.

"We are thrilled to bring back The Grub Fest Delhi Edition September 2024, an event that celebrates the rich culinary and musical heritage of our city," says Aman Kumar, Founder Grub Fest.

The tickets are available for purchase on Paytm Insider starting at INR 1000/- and Premium lounge tickets - Grub Star lounge starts from INR 2000/- and Grub Chambers from INR 3000/- onwards. Get ready to experience a world of flavour, fun, and amazing music at The Grub Fest, September Delhi Edition 2024.

