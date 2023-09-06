India's Largest Gifting Brand Ferns N Petals (FNP) Records Remarkable Success in Recent Rakhi Campaign

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 6: India's foremost gifting brand Ferns N Petals (FNP), is pleased to announce the impressive results achieved during its recent Rakhi Campaign. In keeping with the brand’s commitment to delivering unparalleled gifting experiences FNP has shared significant accomplishments of this year's Rakhi festivities with a 40% surge in order volume this year.

Over 5 Lakh Rakhis Sold: Demonstrating the enduring importance of familial bonds, FNP proudly sold over 5 lakh Sneh Rakhis. The incredible response from the customers reaffirms the brand’s position as the go-to destination for celebrating the bond between siblings. This year the brand has witnessed a dynamic evolution of Raksha Bandhan gifting trends. While traditional rakhi continued to hold a special place in the customers' hearts, what's truly exciting was the surge in demand for exceptional rakhis that reflect individuality, unconventional bonds and personal connections. Plantable rakhis for the eco-conscious, Pet Rakhis made of pet friendly items, Rakhi for Sisters, Personalised Rakhis which can become cherished keepsakes, superhero themed rakhis, silver rakhis saw a steep jump in demand.

Top Destinations for Rakhi Gifts: Love transcends distances, with the majority of Rakhi gifts finding their way to Delhi NCR, Noida and Gurgaon. Dehradun, Bangalore, Pune, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Lucknow followed closely, showcasing the brand’s ability to unite families across the nation. This year Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns recorded 20% of the total sale.

Over 15,000 Kg of Sweets Sold: The sweetness of tradition prevailed as FNP contributed to the festivities by selling over 15,000 kilograms of sweets. Overall this category - sweets & dry fruits generates more than 25% of the business and still remain sought after categories.

Over 10 lakh Pieces of Chocolates Sold: Chocolates, universally recognized symbols of warmth and appreciation, found their place in FNP’s Rakhi celebrations, with over 10 lakh pieces sold. This contributed more than 20% of Rakhi gifts.

This year FNP has launched its own range of gourmet chocolates and premium mithais like Saffron Kaju Katli, Desi Ghee Laddoos Premium Dry-fruits like Jumbo Cashews, California Almonds etc contributed almost 30% of their respective categories

100% rise in digital gifting: Digital gifting like celebrity video messages, musicians-on-call have gained immense popularity as a choice for Raksha Bandhan. Geographic flexibility, instant delivery and the satisfaction to receive personalized messages from your favourite celebrities are few of the compelling reasons which contributed to the rapid growth of this category

Gift Hampers thrive with over 75% Growth: The category of gift hampers, thoughtfully curated for discerning tastes, experienced notable growth, witnessing an impressive 75% increase in sales. Over 15,000 gift hampers conveyed sentiments of affection and appreciation. With a growing emphasis on self-care and wellness, people are more conscious of their health and well-being, making spa and wellness products an attractive gift choice. This year the category has experienced a 120% growth making it one of the most sought after gifting item this season.

50% Repeat Customers: Loyalty is the cornerstone of our brand. This Rakhi season, we were gratified to welcome back 50% repeat customers, a testament to the trust placed in our commitment to providing exemplary gifting experiences.

Udyat Gutgutia, Director Category FNP said, "At FNP, our mission has always been to celebrate and strengthen relationships through meaningful gifting. The success of our Rakhi campaign underscores the value our customers place in us. We are dedicated to raising the bar and continuing to provide memorable gifting experiences that resonate with our clientele."

