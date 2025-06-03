India's Largest Official Character Merchandise Company, Dhananjai Lifestyle Ltd, Launches Multiverse.fashion

PNN

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 3: Licensed character merchandise is no longer a niche in India. As per a 2024 report by Licensing International, India's licensed merchandise market is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 8.3%. The industry currently has a $7631.79 million market share in India. Among this growing demand for affordable and premium licensed merchandise, Dhananjai Lifestyle Ltd is making headlines with the launch of its new brand and flagship platform, Multiverse.fashion, which will officially go live on June 27, 2025.

Dhananjai Lifestyle Ltd. is an experienced organisation with over two decades of manufacturing expertise. The company has grown into a successful conglomerate with brands like Mom's Love, Minute Mirth, Game Begins, Tinyo, Eteenz, Happy Faces, Wildwoods, and Denikid under its umbrella. However, unlike these individual brands, Multiverse.fashion is being launched as a comprehensive umbrella brand, bringing all the company's licensed character-based fashion offerings under one unified identity and platform.

With a 700+ strong team and partnerships with over 150 global character franchisesincluding licenses from Warner Brothers, Paramount, Mattel, Hasbro, and Japanese anime studiosDhananjai Lifestyle Ltd. has established itself as India's largest official character merchandise company. The group boasts more than 2,200 retail touchpoints across 22 Indian states and has received industry recognition for its excellence in design, sustainability, and licensed innovation.

With the launch of Multiverse.fashion, Dhananjai Lifestyle Ltd. aims to establish a full-spectrum, fan-first fashion house that also serves as a D2C e-commerce platform, catering to the growing demand for reasonably priced, authentic, and high-quality character-focused merchandise.

Mr. Ansul Agarwal, a third-generation entrepreneur, is currently spearheading this new initiative. Speaking about the inspiration behind Multiverse.fashion, he said, "We saw a huge gap in the Indian market where fans didn't have access to premium, character-based fashion at fair prices. With Multiverse.fashion, we're merging trend-savvy design, ethical manufacturing, and pop culture into everyday wear for every age group."

As a fandom-focused brand, Multiverse.fashion offers an expansive product line that includes tees, joggers, co-ords, denim, sweatshirts, onesies, and more. With monthly character drops and exclusive franchise collaborations, the platform is built to deliver fresh, trend-driven collections for all demographics.

Backed by a young and passionate team, Multiverse.fashion is set to lead the licensed merchandise space in India. In today's era of Gen-Z and Millennials, where fashion is synonymous with self-expression, Multiverse.fashion goes beyond selling clothesit offers fans a sense of identity, nostalgia, and belonging.

To explore the latest collections and updates, visit https://multiverse.fashion/ or follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mymultiverse.fashion?igsh=ZmY4cXptMmR1eGkx

