India’s Leading Auto Detailing Products Brand Set to Launch its Official Showrooms across India

New Delhi [India], September 18: Wavex Auto Care, the award-winning auto care product brand under Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., a leading auto detailing chemical manufacturing company based in Punjab, India, announced today its strategic decision to expand its official showroom franchises across India. The company has already achieved significant milestones, with its products distributed throughout the entire Indian Subcontinent via major online portals and commendable success in international exports, serving major businesses in the UK, Australia, Dubai, Canada, Croatia, South Africa, Russia, and other countries.

In less than a decade, Wavex Auto Care, a brand of Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., has left an indelible mark on the auto care industry. It stands out as the first auto care brand to manufacture and introduce Foam Wash Shampoos, Matte Maintainers, Matte Wash Shampoos, Ceramic Coatings, and SiO2-based products in India. This accomplishment reflects their commitment to innovation and excellence in the auto care and maintenance products industry.

By introducing their first offline showroom in Jalandhar, Punjab in August 2022, Wavex Auto Care became the first auto care product brand to create and successfully operate a ‘one of a kind’ concept of a dedicated showroom displaying over 200 car and bike care products for car care enthusiasts and detailing professionals in India. Their company-operated brand showroom in Jalandhar has been catering to the needs of professional detailers not only from Punjab but also from other nearby states such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

On Speaking with Surinder Jangra, Managing Director of Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., he shared his thoughts on this exciting development. He stated, "Wavex Auto Care has already captured the hearts and minds of millions of car owners and professional detailers across India. Our vision behind introducing Wavex Auto Care offline brand showrooms is to ensure that we become a household name among all detailing professionals and passionate DIY car care enthusiasts. In a nation that dedicates separate enterprises or showrooms for various articles and businesses, including apparel, groceries, and automobiles, we believe it's time to establish multiple offline brand showrooms across India. These showrooms will provide a one-stop destination where car wash centers, detailing studios and vehicle owners can access premium auto care products for their businesses or vehicles."

Hitesh Jangra, another Director of Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., added, "Our franchise stores will be comprehensive car care product showrooms, serving as regional distribution centers that cater to the needs of local automotive product retail counters within the respective district or state. Moreover, these franchise showrooms will also function as 'make-shift training centers' aimed at supporting existing detailers by updating their product knowledge and enhancing their detailing skills using Wavex Auto Care's premium products. Additionally, they will provide valuable support to individuals looking to venture into the detailing industry but lack the necessary skills and knowledge. Through these endeavors, we anticipate the creation of a vast network comprising up to 100 retail distribution counters and 200 professional detailers in each region of operation."

Nitesh Jangra, another key Director of the company, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The auto care products industry in India is on the brink of significant growth, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This surge is driven by factors such as rising income levels among families, leading to increased car ownership. This scenario makes the proposed franchise business exceptionally lucrative. Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. is determined to establish 100 franchise stores for the Wavex Auto Care brand by the end of 2026. We have already commenced the process of accepting applications from potential partners through our brand's official website, www.wavex.in ."

