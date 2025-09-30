India's Leading B2B Portal Aajjo.com Reveals New Logo and Office in Major Rebranding Move

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: Aajjo Business Solutions Private Limited, India's largest and fastest-growing B2B marketplace, has marked its new beginning by officially announcing its rebranding with the launch of a new company logo and the shifting of its corporate office to a new, state-of-the-art office space. This move is a symbol of the company's dedication to innovation, growth, and providing improved value to its fast-growing network of business users from all over the country.

Established with the aim of simplifying B2B commerce in India, the company has become a top digital platform uniting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and buyers across the country.

"Rebranding this is much more than a visual shift. It is an expression of our changing identity, expansive vision, and unflinching dedication to excellence in the B2B world," noted Anand Kishor, CEO of Aajjo Business Solutions Private Limited. "Our new office layout and refreshed branding are deliberate moves that match the scale, innovation, and influence we want to deliver to India's B2B sector."

New Identity, Same Commitment

The new logo depicts a contemporary and tech-forward mindset, representing connectivity, trustworthiness, and scalability. The new brand tagline asserts the company as India's biggest B2B portal and authentic business leads provider.

In addition to the visual upgrade, the firm has shifted to larger office space with better infrastructure to accommodate its expanding team, enhance client servicing, and incorporate next-generation technologies.

What the Platform Offers

The platform empowers businesses with verified business leads, online storefronts for vendors, product listings and catalog management, AI-powered lead distribution, a pan-India buyer and supplier network, custom marketing and promotional tools, and round-the-clock dedicated customer support.

Why It Is Trusted by Thousands

The platform has established its reputation by virtue of a transparent and credible lead generation system, robust trust among industries, extensive presence on web, mobile apps, and social media, and live client support.

Through this rebranding, the company reaffirms itself as the most trusted name in the B2B digital marketplace and further continues its vision to enable Indian businesses to grow smarter and faster.

Connect

Website: [www.aajjo.com]

Email: info@aajjo.com

Customer Support: 0120-4418308

Membership Support: 0120-4418307

New Office Address: GA-23 to GA-26, Ground Floor, Metro Walk, Sector-10, Rohini, New Delhi 110085

About the Company

Aajjo Business Solutions Private Limited is a prominent Indian B2B marketplace dedicated to revolutionizing the manner in which businesses communicate, connect, and grow. India's largest B2B portal, it offers a strong digital platform that connects manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, and buyers of various industries.

Started with the purpose to empower Indian businesses digitally, the company facilitates hassle-free trading and assured lead generation with a safe, AI-driven platform. Its offerings are designed to enable scalability, simplify vendor-buyer collaboration, and ensure country-wide visibility for its partners.

With thousands of suppliers onboarded and millions of product views per month, it is more than a marketplace it is a business growth partner that businesses of all sizes trust.

