India’s leading Film Producer, Director, and Entrepreneur ‘Kailash Rathi’ plans to produce multi-genre films, web series, and shows

Kailash Rathi sets up new trends in Bollywood and regional films

New Delhi (India), December 23: Sashakta group having ventures in film production, fashion, IT/ITES, education, consulting, and others, plans to produce multi-genre films, web series and shows and strategizes to expand production teams across the globe. They are also producing the world’s unique “first of its kind” show to be broadcast on its upcoming mobile app/OTT and web platforms, YouTube, and others.

They also plan expansion across countries, redefine the fashion world, and have ambitious business plans. Sashakta group was founded by Kailash Rathi, a nationally awarded Indian entrepreneur, celebrity, film producer, director, writer, innovator, creator, mentor, speaker, motivator, influencer, and public figure; and well known for his forte in film production, innovation, business consulting, technology, financial services, and social services and world-class ideas, business acumen, strategy, creativity, concepts, mentorship and multi-industries, and multi-domains expertise. Known in the film industry for the finest quality and creative story-based Bollywood and regional films and entertainment content, Kailash Rathi, Managing Director, Sashakta group, plans for strategic collaborations to expand production teams across amazing destinations in the European, American, African and Asian countries. This will enable Sashakta group to produce top-notch content across new global destinations in optimized costs and time, which will benefit its clients to acquire superior content with amazing foreign or domestic locations at relatively lower costs.

In a series of innovations and novel ideas, Kailash Rathi has conceptualized, innovated, designed, authored, and created a unique format, concept, idea, creative, script, style, show, and content, and is planning to soon launch production of this unique show (having the potential of thousands of series) which is first of its kind show in the world, planned to be broadcasted and streamed on own mobile app/OTT and web platforms, YouTube and other broadcasting, media and social platforms. Popular in the glamour world for his marvellous story-based Bollywood and regional film content, Kailash constantly and passionately sets new trends with his every work with awesome strategies for creating inimitable projects for his every client. He has set unique parameters in his every work, including Teri Baat Aur Hain, Matlab, Teri Aankhein Badi Anmol, Samjhote, Main Tera Kaun Hoon, Khudara Aakar, Main Hoon Tera, Zahir Kare, Tera Deewana, Ishq Ka Mausam, Hath Fadle and a lengthy list of other Bollywood and regional works. Top well-known celebrities, actors, artists, and influencers love working with him.

In addition to entertainment project proficiency, Kailash Rathi plans to add production offerings and a portfolio for TV and digital commercials and creative. He is also working on a first-class platform to nurture, mentor, and give opportunities and debut to fresher, new faces and talent, i.e. aspiring artists, talent and actors, etc. and to give mentorship and support to beginners, dreamers, and fresher who have little, no or wrong idea of how and where to start from and progress in the dream glamour world.

Inducting innovations in niche areas of film production, entertainment, and fashion and being the official owner of some national mega and prestigious fashion titles, Kailash Rathi is working on redefining, redesigning, reengineering, and innovating the entire format, style, and concept (from its roots) of beauty pageants and fashion shows. He strategizes to create maximum opportunities for new faces and talent from the ground level.

Recognized by colleagues, friends, clients, and society as a humble, optimistic, intellectual, cheerful, and powerful personality, Kailash Rathi hails from a small town of Marwar and is a self-made entrepreneur and astoundingly, in his teenage when other kids played, he initiated business with his innovative approach. Work and success mantra of Kailash: “I follow Srimad Bhagavad Gita and The Lion King (film), and the Ants and Eagles inspire me. These provide great skills and practical philosophies toward life, work, and success, and inspire highly dedicated and positive work practices and strategies, broad vision, taking the battle to own strengths’ field, goal setting and smart efforts to achieve, patience, never give up attitude, tapping opportunities at the right time and to recognize and nurture successor or new talent.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/kailashrathiofficial/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor