India's Leading FMCG food Brand Nilon's Selects "Rise with SAP" to Drive Transformation and Growth Journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Nilon's India, a leading manufacturer of Pickles, Spices, Tooty Fruity, Jam, and Ketchup Sauces, has announced its decision to adopt "Rise with SAP" to support its ambitious growth of @20% CAGR and digital transformation plans. This strategic move underscores Nilon's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and deliver superior products to its customers.

Dipak Sanghavi, CMD, Nilon's India, stated, "Our decision to adopt 'Rise with SAP' is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a more agile and customer-centric organization. This partnership will enable us to harness the power of technology to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest quality products to our consumers.

We have named the Project NILONS-SST (Single source of truth) our goal with SAP is to bring the single source of truth and embark next growth journey through Business digital t transformation.

Vijay Kabra CFO Nilon's stated SAP implementation is a significant step towards achieving data integrity, predictive accounting and real-time insights. At Nilon's, we look forward to partner with SAVIC and SAP in our journey to further streamline operations, enhance productivity, improve decision making and drive growth.

Ganesh Joshi CIO Nilon's emphasized that this project is not just about technology; it's about transforming Re-Engineering our business processes, enhancing collaboration, and driving innovation. It's about empowering our people with the right tools and insights to make informed decisions and deliver exceptional results.

We have selected SAVIC as Implementation partner as they have strong experience and expertise especially in CPG Domain. Their Innovative leadership and team, already have ready to Implement FMCG specific BTP applications and interfaces which will not only reduce the time of implementation but also add the value to Nilon's. Looking forward for Business process excellence and innovation Journey together with SAP & SAVIC.

Senthilkumar S, Chairman & Managing Director, SAVIC Technologies Private Ltd., said, "We would like to thank Nilon's Leadership for their trust in us and unwavering support to our team in enabling seamless implementation of RISE with SAP. We are delighted to serve Nilon's in their continued digital journey. SAVIC's proven expertise on architecting and managing CPG brands' SAP requirements have enabled large-scale transformations globally."

About SAVIC Technologies Pvt Ltd.: www.savictech.com

SAVIC is a global system integrator simplifying business processes and enabling customers to achieve their objectives. With expertise in technology and consulting, we drive digital transformation for growth through innovative initiatives. Our delivery model ensures easy adoption and scalability in a cutting-edge digital environment.

By 2024, SAVIC has digitally transformed 428 organizations globally, offering end-to-end services in SAP ERP, HANA, Line of Business Solutions (LoB), Data Analytics, Digital Process Automation, Cloud Product Services, BPM, Consulting, IoT, AI, RPA, IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS. As an SAP Platinum Partner, ISO 9001:2015, and CMMI Maturity Level 5 organization, we have received accolades such as the Digital Marketing Momentum partner from SAP APJ, Most Impactful Tech Leader, Best ERP Implementor, CRN Excellence Award, and more.

