India's Leading Institute Mahendra's Is Offering High-Growth Franchise Opportunities

Mahendra's, India's largest coaching facility for government exam preparation, is inviting franchises PAN India to help it expand its presence and provide amazing chances to entrepreneurs. The Summit is organized for 3 days of the month from 15th April 2022 to 19th April 2022. The venue, location, and time for all the organized summit days are different and are mentioned below.

Mahendra's has a strong and established PAN India presence, with over 150 locations across India. In addition, the institute offers online courses, coaching, and study materials to assist competitive exam candidates in achieving their goals. The majority of the country's population is under the age of 25, with a large number of young people preparing for government jobs. Furthermore, the education industry is a long-term profitable business strategy. Mahendra's is already a well-known name in the Indian education business, so that franchisees may expect rapid growth right away. With Mahendra's, the investment is relatively small, but the return on investment (ROI) is significantly larger. Also, a large alumni base and hundreds of success stories make the franchise partner's admittance procedure simple and quick. Recruitment training, study materials, online and offline exam series, CRM and marketing support, center development and IT support, a specialized student portal, and brand manuals and artworks are all available from the institute. "We are looking to expand our franchise partner program to provide success-driven coaching to government job candidates across India." It's a fantastic business opportunity for someone with a strong passion and dedication, a commitment to education quality, and an interest in aspirants futures." said Praduman Shukla, Head of the business partnership, Mahendra's. "Mahendra's ensures the growth of all franchise partners by providing world-class support, allowing them to grow with us while creating their own legacy," he added. To become a , one must meet the following requirements:

* The institute's workspace ranges from 900 to 2000 square feet.* A minimum of INR 6 lakh-8 lakh is required as an investment.* Knowledge and experience in the test preparation industry* Staff salaries (minimum INR 1.5 lakh per month) and other variable costs* A fair amount for an agreement, ranging from INR 1.50 lakh to INR 3 lakh (depending on the city) Franchisees can expect a monthly net profit of more than INR 2.5 lakh from the start. Those interested in partnering with Mahendra's can apply .

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor