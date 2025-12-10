Indias Leading Marble Company Celebrating 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

New Delhi [India], December 8: Royale Impex stands today as India's leading and most trusted marble company with a legacy built over 28 years. The company has become a national leader in natural stone sourcing, processing, and supply, setting benchmarks for quality and craftsmanship within the industry.

Founded by KK Agarwal, Royale Impex began with a commitment to bring world-class marble to India. Over the years, the brand has grown into a nationwide presence with a strong reputation among architects, developers, designers, and luxury home owners.

The Family Legacy and Growth

The Agarwal family has been associated with the marble trade for generations. Under the leadership of KK Agarwal and Adit Agarwal, Royale Impex has transformed into a modern and process-driven company while retaining the traditional values of trust and product excellence. Their collective vision has helped the company become one of the most respected names in the sector.

Global Sourcing and Premium Standards

Royale Impex sources natural stone from more than 30 countries and offers one of the most extensive collections of premium marble in India. The company operates advanced processing facilities equipped with CNC machines, automated polishing systems, and strict quality control processes to ensure that every slab meets high standards.

Serving India's Top Developers and Designers

Leading architects, interior designers, and real estate developers rely on Royale Impex for consistent supply, premium quality, and professional handling of large-scale and luxury projects. The company has built its reputation through reliability, transparency, and long-term relationships.

A National Leader for 28 Years

As Royale Impex completes 28 years, the brand continues to push forward with innovation, global partnerships, and a strong focus on customer needs. With its unmatched scale, heritage, and product range, Royale Impex remains the preferred choice for marble across India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.