India's listed corporates clock acceleration in sales growth for 2024-25

Mumbai, June 28 India's listed private sector non-financial companies recorded a stronger growth momentum in sales at 7.2 per cent during the financial year 2024-25 compared to 4.7 per cent in the previous year, according to the latest data released by the RBI.

Sales of manufacturing sector companies rose by 6.0 per cent in FY25, compared to a 3.5 per cent growth in the previous year, led by the automobile, electrical machinery, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries, according to an RBI statement.

However, the petroleum, iron, and steel industries recorded a contraction in their sales during FY25 due to price volatility and weakening demand in the international market.

The sales growth of IT companies accelerated to 7.1 per cent in FY25 from 5.5 per cent in the previous year, despite the global headwinds.

Non-IT services companies recorded double-digit sales growth during 2024-25, propelled by the strong performance of telecommunication, transport, and storage services, as well as the wholesale and retail trade industries.

The RBI's analysis is based on the financial statements of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial companies.

In line with the acceleration in sales, expenses on raw materials for manufacturing companies rose by 6.6 per cent in FY25; the raw material-to-sales ratio increased to 55.7 per cent in FY25 from 54.2 per cent a year ago, pointing to input cost pressure, the RBI said.

Staff costs rose by 10.0 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 12.0 per cent in FY25 for manufacturing, IT, and non-IT services companies, respectively. The staff cost-to-sales ratio broadly remained stable for manufacturing companies, while it moderated for services companies.

However, due to the increase in the input costs, the operating profit growth of manufacturing companies moderated to 6 per cent during 2024-25 from 12.4 per cent in the previous year.

In the services sector, profit growth moderated to 15.9 per cent in 2024-25 for non-IT services companies, while it edged up to 6.1 per cent for IT companies.

The operating profit margin during 2024-25 moderated by 20 basis points (bps) to 14.2 per cent in the case of manufacturing companies, while it declined by 80 bps to 21.9 per cent for IT companies.

However, the companies reflected strong financials with the interest coverage ratio, which reflects debt servicing capacity, improving across major sectors during 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

