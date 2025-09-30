India’s livestock sector clocks 12.77 CAGR, contributes 5.5 pc to economy: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 30 India’s livestock sector has recorded an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.77 per cent in recent years that contributes 31 per cent to agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA) and 5.5 per cent to the national economy, according to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Singh highlighted that India is today the world’s largest producer of milk, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global output with an annual production of 239 million tonnes. India is also the second-largest producer of eggs and a leading exporter of buffalo meat.

Addressing the 2nd Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation at Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Singh highlighted India's farmer centric initiatives, innovations and transformations that are driving inclusive growth in livestock and dairy sector in the country.

While conveying India’s deep appreciation to FAO and its Director-General Dr QU Dongyu for inviting India to share its experiences and best practices, he expressed pride in India’s role as the First Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Livestock established under FAO.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has undertaken a series of transformative and inclusive initiatives to ensure food security, improve nutritional outcomes, strengthen livelihoods, and eradicate poverty,” said the minister.

Singh noted that since COVID-19, India’s welfare measures have lifted 269 million people out of extreme poverty, reducing it from 27.1 per cent to 5.3 per cent, as per the 2025 World Bank Report.

He underlined the central role of the livestock sector in providing sustainable livelihoods to nearly two-thirds of rural households and millions of small and marginal farmers, many of them being women.

While addressing the gathering, Singh credited India’s livestock progress to people-centric policies, global cooperation, and the resilience of smallholder farmers.

He reaffirmed India’s 80-year partnership with FAO and commitment to share scalable innovations with the Global South.

